Only on very limited occasions through Chris Mooney’s 18-year tenure as the University of Richmond coach have the Spiders resorted to full-court defensive pressure.

One was late last season, when UR used zone heat to come back from deficits and generate momentum that led to an Atlantic 10 Conference championship. The Spiders (11-12, 4-6 A-10) may have reached another desperate situation that demands desperate pressing action.

They have lost four straight games and five of six. Lack of offense is largely the issue. When that happens, teams typically attack the offensive glass with extreme dedication – something Mooney’s teams have never done because among his highest priorities is minimizing fast-break points – or turn up the defensive pressure to create turnovers and transition scoring that can infuse a stale offense with confidence.

“Just throwing your body around, being involved in everything. Those little things, until something drops for you, are the things that can get you going in the right direction,” Mooney said of escaping a rut.

Fordham (18-4, 6-3 A-10) visits the Robins Center Sunday at noon in a game that will be televised by the USA Network, and a meeting with the Rams through the years has carried a high degree of success for most opponents. Richmond has won 18 of the last 19 meetings.

This Fordham team, picked to finish 11th among 15 in the A-10 preseason poll, got rolling with a light nonconference schedule and a heavy load of home games, and then transitioned into a surprisingly successful A-10 team. Fordham has won five straight games and its 6-3 start in A-10 play is the program’s best since 2007.

In each of the Rams’ last five victories, they have trailed in the second half.

“They never believe they’re out of a game,” said first-year coach Keith Urgo, promoted after Kyle Neptune left Fordham after one season to become Villanova’s coach. “I don’t love going into the under-eight-minute timeout losing, like we have … But I never feel like we’re not going to win.

“That’s our goal, is to wear teams down … with our depth and our pressure over the course of 40 minutes, and try to take control of the game (late).”

Fordham is led by 6-foot-2 graduate student Darius Quisenberry (17.2 ppg), who played three years at Youngstown State, and 6-7 graduate student Khalid Moore (15.3 ppg), who played four years at Georgia Tech.

In A-10 competition, Richmond ranks 13th in 3-point field-goal percentage (28.9) and the Spiders come of Wednesday’s 66-62 loss to St. Bonaventure in which they missed 19 of 24 from 3-point distance. The 3-point shot is a major component of the Spiders’ offensive strategy.

“I feel like what’s really hurt us in conference play is we haven’t been able to make shots,” Mooney said. Hitting 3-pointers not only boosts your point total, Mooney noted. Success in that category dictates to a great degree how opponents defend.

“When you throw the ball out, that’s often what the best opportunity is. So I think we’ve done a good job of that, throwing the ball in and out, and back in again sometimes,” Mooney said. “But those need to result once in a while in a 3.”

The coach suggested after Wednesday’s loss to St. Bonaventure that sophomore guard Jason Roche may on deck for an expanded role. Roche, the transfer from The Citadel, has made 41% of his 3-point attempts while averaging about 19 minutes and 7 points.

Getting back on a winning track involves "just having your head down and grit your teeth and work through it and sweat through it, because that gives you the best chance," Mooney said.

"If you can do that and stay on top of things, then you can not let some of the tension in, or some of the negative feelings in. But if you just kind of languish around, if you’re not working hard, then it becomes a little bit stifling.”

Photos from the UR men's basketball season