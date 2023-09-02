If you were told that the University of Richmond scored 10 points against MSU in one of its first two games, the sensible guess would be that it happened at Michigan State University on Sept. 9.

But the Spiders scored 10 against Morgan State University in a 17-10 loss at Robins Stadium Saturday night in the opener for both teams.

Richmond is ranked No. 18 in the Stats Perform Preseason Top 25. The Bears were picked fourth in the six-team Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll.

With the score tied 10-10 and about six minutes left, Morgan State linebacker Erick Hunter knocked the ball from Richmond’s Kyle Wickersham just before he released a pass. The Bears recovered the fumble and took over at UR’s 10, scoring on the next snap to take a 17-10 lead.

UR looked as if it would get a final offensive shot. But Savon Smith dropped the ball trying to receive a punt with 2:12 left. Morgan State gained possession at Richmond’s 34, and that was that.

It was 7-7 at halftime, and each team had scored on its opening drive. In the second quarter, a 44-yard field-goal attempt by UR’s Andrew Lopez missed, and a 43-yard attempt was blocked. He hit a 28-yard FG with 1:26 left in the third quarter to give UR a 10-7 lead. Morgan State’s Beckett Leary countered with a 37-yard field goal with 10:39 remaining in the game.

Richmond experienced a frustrating night of offensive inconsistency, unable to throw a scoring punch even when in good field position. The FG by Lopez was set up by Marlem Louis’ strip sack, which gave UR the ball at Morgan State’s 26.

The Spiders began their 140th season of football by seeking an offensive identity, and the search continues. UR is breaking in a new quarterback, redshirt sophomore Wickersham, a new play-caller, receivers coach Winston October, and they are looking for reliable receivers among a group with very little experience.

The offensive operation looked excellent out of the chute. Richmond went 75 yards on 12 plays to score a touchdown on its first drive of the year. Then, Morgan State gummed up UR’s run game and forced Wickersham to make something happen with passes.

The pass game never gained rhythm or potency. The Spiders’ defense played inspired, for the most part, after Morgan State’s first drive went for a TD.

For Morgan State, the date at Richmond was the first of its four games against CAA Football opponents this season. The Bears also will meet Towson, Albany, and Stony Brook before beginning competition in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

For the Spiders, picked to finish third in CAA Football, this was the first of four games against HBCU competition. Richmond also hosts Delaware State in nonconference play, and faces North Carolina A&T and Hampton in league competition.

The Spiders on Saturday play at Michigan State, with a 3:30 kickoff, and the Big Ten Network will televise the game. The programs have never met. Richmond’s guarantee is $650,000.

The Spartans opened Friday night with a 31-7 victory over visiting Central Michigan. Michigan State led 10-7 at halftime and then began to generate some offensive consistency behind Noah Kim, a first-year starter at quarterback who’s in his fourth year in the program.

Michigan State is 7-0 all-time against FCS teams. The Spartans added 18 transfers, 15 from the FBS, during the offseason.

