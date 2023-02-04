The University of Richmond will hire a quarterbacks coach who comes to the Spiders already knowing how his boss wants things done.

Jacob Huesman is the son of UR coach Russ Huesman.

In the role of QBs coach, Huesman will succeed Billy Cosh, the former Spiders offensive coordinator and QBs coach who moved to the Western Michigan staff in a comparable capacity following the 2022 season, his only year at UR after four years on the VMI staff.

The Spiders in mid-January named Winston October, who has been UR receivers coach and will continue in that role, and Adam Ross, who has been UR offensive line coach and will continue in that role, as co-offensive coordinators.

Huesman comes from Chattanooga, his alma mater and where he starred as a quarterback for Russ Huesman when he was the Mocs coach. Huesman has been Chattanooga’s tight ends coach since 2019. Huesman was a Georgia State graduate assistant in 2018, and helped at Richmond as an aide on the offensive side in 2017.

Huesman was the Southern Conference offensive player of the year in 2013, 2014 and 2015. He spent time in NFL camps with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and New York Giants.

Jacob Huesman's wife, Hannah, is the mental performance coordinator for the Texas Rangers organization. She is a former women’s basketball and softball student-athlete at Chattanooga.