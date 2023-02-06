As Matt Grace left an interview Sunday, he dealt with one last question: how did he intend to spend his birthday night.

“Ice bath, to start with,” said Grace, the University of Richmond forward who scored 21 on his 24th birthday to lead the Spiders in a 68-58 win over Fordham that afternoon at the sold-out Robins Center.

Grace’s desire for an ache-relieving submersion was a good sign for the Spiders (12-12, 5-6 Atlantic 10). They went toe-to-toe with one of the league’s most physical, disruptive defensive crews, and prevailed by matching that and controlling the boards in the decisive stage. UR trailed by 11 with 12 minutes left.

“It’s not like we were having amazing offensive possessions. I think it was just toughness, stops, diving on the floor, gritty baskets,” said Grace, a 6-foot-9 fifth-year player. “Toughness is what won us that one.”

The Spiders before Fordham’s arrival held a meeting for players only, and the agenda didn’t need to be set. They all knew what needed to be addressed.

UR was outscored 12-0 in the final three minutes of a Jan. 25 loss at Massachusetts, where the Spiders allowed 85 points. In an 86-60 loss at Dayton on Jan. 28, Richmond trailed by 20 at halftime. The Spiders then fell 66-62 at home to St. Bonaventure, which got 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting from 6-10, 270-pound Chad Venning, who had two baskets when UR lost 71-63 at St. Bonaventure in mid-January.

Grace, asked about the meeting’s theme, responded, “I think a lot of it was toughness. Especially after the Dayton game, kind of getting embarrassed like that on a national TV game, a lot of comes down to toughness, defense.

“Sometimes you can’t control shooting 5 for 24."

That was UR’s showing on 3-point attempts against St. Bonaventure at the Robins Center.

“But you can control playing hard on defense and things like rebounding, diving on the floor, toughness,” said Grace. “So that was an emphasis of (the meeting).”

Chris Mooney, UR’s coach since 2005, said a potential downside of recruiting skillful players who fit a fluid offense can be not having the obvious physical edge some opponents present.

“I think our toughness shows up in different ways, in being able to continue to play together, continue to cut, pass the ball, play team defense,” Mooney said. “That’s just as much toughness as being super-physical on the defensive end. Mental toughness, physical toughness, all those things are important.”

Grace’s scoring has greatly fluctuated. The Spiders and Mooney repeatedly urged him to become a more prominent offensive figure this season, during which Richmond has struggled to find consistent support for senior forward Tyler Burton, who averages 19 points. No other Spider averages more than 8.7 points.

“I’ve been talking to the guys. Everyone wants me to be as aggressive as I can be, shoot as much as I can,” said Grace (7.9 ppg). Sunday, he delivered a big scoring game because of the way Fordham tightly guarded the Spiders, daring them to drive the ball, according the Grace.

From a couple of angles, the Spiders needed Sunday’s win. First, they had lost four consecutive games and five of their previous six. “Things get a little bit tense,” said Grace. “Morale gets low, obviously. It’s not fun losing. It’s not something we’ve done for a couple of years now.”

Secondly, they established they could prevail in a physical contest. The Spiders held Fordham to 11 points in the final 11 minutes. Richmond’s 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow was particularly impressive on the defensive glass down the stretch.

Mooney recognized the Richmond fans after the Fordham game, saying, “The crowd was tremendous. A sell-out Sunday at noon, great. We’re so appreciative of the support and how the crowd played itself into the game.”

The Spiders visit George Washington (11-12, 5-5 A-10) Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a game that will be available on ESPN+.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season