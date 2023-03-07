NEW YORK - The University of Richmond’s interim coach, Peter Thomas, complimented his players on their effective interior defense after the 12th-seeded Spiders handled 13th-seeded Massachusetts 71-38 Tuesday in the opening round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at Barclays Center.

To advance again, UR needs more of that Wednesday against fifth-seeded George Mason, which features one of the league’s most imposing big men, Josh Oduro, a two-time first team all-A-10 selection.

Oduro, a 6-foot-9 senior, leads the A-10 in rebounding (9.1 rpg) and offensive rebounding (3.18 orpg) in league play, and ranks sixth in scoring (17.6) and eighth in field-goal percentage (58).

GMU (19-12) defeated the Spiders twice this season, 62-58 in Fairfax on Dec. 31, and 62-60 at the Robins Center Saturday, on UR’s Senior Day.

“Two tough battles, especially the one recently,” said Richmond’s Tyler Burton.

At GMU, the Spiders led 54-53 with 4:51 left. They were outscored 38-20 in the paint and committed a season-high 21 fouls. At UR, the score was tied at 60 in the final 10 seconds. Burton and teammate Matt Grace lost possession on a handoff 30 feet from the basket and GMU’s Davonte Gaines made a steal and transition layup for the win.

“It’s hard to beat a team three times in one year, especially a team that’s as hungry as we are and as ready to play as we are,” said Burton, who scored 28 against UMass Tuesday.

In the first meeting, Oduro made 5 of 9 shots, scored 10, and had 12 rebounds. In the second, he made 5 of 11 attempts, scored 12 and had 10 rebounds.

As the Spiders pulled away from the Minutemen, Thomas extensively used many of his reserves. That should help defending champion Richmond as it moves into second-round action and, potentially, later into the week, believes Thomas.

“Everybody is hoping, when you start in this position on Tuesday, that you’re going to play five games in six days,” said Thomas. “And even just having to play the next game (Wednesday), the chance to get a little bit of a rest for our guys is always important.”

The Patriots, who did not play Tuesday, have won six straight. The UR-GMU game starts Wednesday at 2 p.m., and will be available on the USA Network.

