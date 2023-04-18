The presumptive point guard for the University of Richmond’s 2023-24 team climbed college basketball’s competitive ladder.

Jordan King shared via social media Tuesday afternoon that he’s moving to UR for his final year of eligibility after spending the last two seasons at East Tennessee State of the Southern Conference following two years at Siena, of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

UR and the Atlantic 10 Conference will be his last NCAA stop, a fifth season delivered via the governing body's pandemic policy.

Marcus Randolph, a 6-5 guard from the Philadelphia area who played two seasons at Richmond, announced via social media Tuesday that he's entering the transfer portal. Randolph played very rarely as a freshman and averaged about 12 minutes off the bench last season. He scored 3.3 points per game.

King, 6-0 and from Albany, N.Y., entered the transfer portal on March 21 after averaging 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists at ETSU, which went 12-20. He made 81 college starts (111 games) and has been a double-figure scorer in three of his four seasons.

From the backcourt of last season’s 15-18 team (7-11 A-10), the Spiders lost 6-5 starter Andre Gustavson (4.9 ppg), who played five years at UR, and 5-10 Jason Nelson, who shifted to VCU after making 26 starts and averaging 8 points as a redshirt freshman.

Coach Chris Mooney said the Spiders would likely take two transfers and possibly three. The Spiders acquiring three last April. King is the first this spring.

Two freshmen will also join the Spiders, 6-0 Trevor Smith from Woodside High of Newport News, and 6-6 Collin Tanner. Richmond dealt with inconsistency from Nelson during his redshirt freshman season, and with the arrival of King is in a position to avoid the potential of that from Smith.

Smith is viewed as one of the top recruits in Virginia. He was named Class 5 player of the year after averaging 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists this season for a state championship team.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season