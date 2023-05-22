University of Richmond second baseman Jared Sprague-Lott competed in the 2014 Little League World Series as a member of the Mid-Atlantic Region team. High-stakes games at that age and beyond taught him this:

“Play loose, believe in each other, and it’s not over until it’s over,” said Sprague-Lott, a 6-foot-1 190-pound junior from Philadelphia.

The Spiders’ final Atlantic 10 Conference series of the season drove home that three-point plan.

Down 7-1 to Davidson in the fifth inning and 10-8 in the ninth inning Thursday, UR won 11-10. That victory secured the Spiders’ place in this week’s A-10 tournament at The Diamond and generated momentum as Richmond shoots for a league title and its first NCAA bid since 2003.

“We knew we had it in us,” said Sprague-Lott, who’s batting .330 with 13 homers and 43 RBI in 50 games. “We’re getting hot at the right time.”

The Spiders (26-26, 14-9 A-10) swept the three-game series with Davidson, which shared first place in the A-10 upon Thursday arrival at Pitt Field. Richmond earned the fifth seed and begins tournament play Tuesday against fourth-seeded Saint Louis (30-21, 15-9) at 11 a.m.

Richmond enters the tournament with a four-game winning streak, the longest among the seven participants.

“We know we still have a lot of room to go, a lot more games to play, but I think we’re in a great spot and we’re headed in with a lot of confidence,” said Sprague-Lott. “We’re looking forward to making a run here late into May.”

On Saturday, the Spiders were fueled by 21 hits – 14 in the first three innings – on the way to an 18-2 win over Davidson (29-22, 15-8), the tournament’s No. 2 seed.

“Injuries with our pitching just limited us, especially (midweek nonconference games),” said Tracy Woodson, who’s in his 10th season as UR coach. “We were just trying to save everything to play well in the conference.”

Absent a full tank of experienced, healthy, effective pitchers, Tuesday’s UR tournament opener against Saint Louis is a key game because winning it would allow the Spiders to avoid the losers’ bracket and a prolonged path to Saturday’s championship game in the double-elimination format.

Twelve A-10 schools play baseball and Saint Joseph’s (27-22-1, 17-7) is the top seed. The Hawks have a first-round bye and meet the UR-SLU winner Wednesday at 11 a.m. VCU is the host school, but the Rams (25-30, 11-13) did not qualify for the seven-team tournament.

VCU won the A-10 title in 2021, the last time the tournament was held at The Diamond.

“We’ve always wanted to do different things and special things (at The Diamond), not just with VCU and college athletics, but with anybody,” said Todd Parnell, CEO of the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels. “I’m a board member of Richmond Region Tourism. We want people from all of these other schools to come to town and rent hotel rooms and buy food and drinks, and enjoy everything that Richmond has to offer.

“This is just another thing that’s going to be perpetuated in the future, when we get to the new (ballpark). I think in a new facility that is built and programmed to be able to handle (baseball and other events), we’ll be able to grow on everything we’ve been doing.”