Following the weight lifting, agility drills and sprints came the passing portion of the University of Richmond’s pro day on March 23 at Robins Stadium.

Then and there in front of NFL scouts evaluating three prospects who are done with college football, it became clear how much the Spiders lost from a 9-4 team that was the school’s first since 2016 to qualify for the FCS playoffs.

The three players auditioning were quarterback Reece Udinski, receiver Leroy Henley and running back Aaron Dykes. Also taking part as a pass-catcher for Udinski was ex-FCS All-American Jakob Herres. He has completed his college eligibility but isn’t planning to pursue a career in professional football.

Last season, Udinski passed for 3,614 yards (73.4 completion percentage) with 29 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, Dykes was UR’s leading rusher (772 yards), and Herres and Henley were the Spiders’ top two receivers, combining for 1,790 receiving yards and 16 TDs.

“Some young kids have to get better,” Coach Russ Huesman said when Richmond began spring ball on March 14.

Huesman, in his eighth year at Richmond, said he believes that will happen and the Spiders will also be fortified by carrying over winning momentum from that drought-breaking playoffs qualification.

“We talked about it immediately after the season that we kind of set a standard last year, the standard’s set, and we’ve got to uphold that standard from here on out,” Huesman said. “It can’t be up and down years. Our guys understand what we have to do, where we need to be.

“I think there is a confidence level here. I think they know we have good players coming back. We’ve got some spots to fill, no question about that, but we’ve got good enough players that we can win.”

The Spiders rose in 2022 largely because of passing offense, which was directed by first-year coordinator/quarterbacks coach Billy Cosh, and featured Udinski and Herres. All three shifted from VMI, though Udinski spent 2021 as a Maryland back-up.

Cosh in December moved to the Western Michigan staff.

Did UR's success - No. 13 nationally in passing offense, with Udinski No. 2 in completion percentage - solely hinge on that VMI connection, or is there now a degree of sustainability built into the program?

The spring priority is development of a quarterback, or reaching the conclusion following the 15 allowable sessions that the transfer portal again should supply Richmond with one.

The offensive coordinator’s job is shared by receivers coach Winston October, who will call plays, and offensive line coach Adam Ross. Jacob Huesman, the coach's son, is the new quarterbacks coach.

The schedule looks as though it may help the Spiders remain relevant in the fall chase for FCS playoffs bids. UR at home and outside of CAA Football competition meets a pair of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponents, Morgan State and Delaware State. Each had a losing record last year.

Richmond in league play will face Hampton, in its second season in the CAA, and North Carolina A&T, in its first season of conference membership. Also among UR's eight league opponents is Campbell, a first-year CAA member that comes from the Big South Conference and had a losing record in 2022.

UR plays six of its 11 games at Robins Stadium.

Regardless of game outcomes, it will be a financially rewarding season for the Spiders. They are guaranteed $650,000 for their September date at Michigan State.

The Spiders’ spring practices continue through April 15, when they conclude with a spring game.