Which will it be with these three basketball transfers at the University of Richmond?

Might they, individually or as a triumvirate, deliver enormous impacts as T.J. Cline and Blake Francis did for Coach Chris Mooney, or will they minimally contribute, as Jordan Madrid-Andrews and Kwesi Abakah did for Mooney?

The 6-foot-9 Cline came from Niagara and became the 2017 A-10 player of the year as a Spiders senior. The best passing big man in program history will probably one day be in the UR hall of fame after three strong seasons as a Spider.

Francis, a guard, shifted from Wagner and played two seasons at Richmond (2019-21), leading the Spiders in scoring each year while providing a contagious defensive intensity.

The 6-8 Madrid-Andrews came to UR from Chicago State and was a Spider during the 2017-18 season, appearing in 13 games and totaling four points, five rebounds, and two blocks.

The 6-8 Abakah transferred to UR from Northeastern for the 2016-17 season and finished his Richmond career with nine points, 35 rebounds and seven blocks.

The puzzle for the 2023-24 season involves 6-0 Jordan King (East Tennessee State), 6-0 DeLonnie Hunt (Wagner) and 6-7 Tyler Harris (Western Carolina). King and Harris are graduates with one season of eligibility. Hunt has two years left.

Jordan King

Mooney is very high on King, who seems likely to emerge as Richmond’s backcourt front man after two seasons at ETSU of the Southern Conference and two years prior to those at Siena of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

The creative King, from Albany, N.Y., averaged 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists at ETSU, which went 12-20. He has made 81 college starts (111 games) and has been a double-figure scorer in three of his four Division I seasons.

DeLonnie Hunt

From Upper Marlboro, Md., Hunt led Wagner in scoring last season (11.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.7 apg), when he was named third team all-Northeast Conference. The lefty was the league’s 2021 rookie of the year and arrives at Richmond having averaged 30 or more minutes in each of his three Wagner seasons.

Tyler Harris

Harris was a three-year starter at Western Carolina, a member of the Southern Conference. The Charlotte resident averaged 5.1 points and 2.5 rebounds last season and 7.2 points and 4.1 rebounds as a junior. He has some 3-point range.

Harris’ announcement on June 20 that he was moving to Richmond gave the Spiders six returning players joined by six newcomers, with one scholarship remaining.

The Returning Players:

Neal Quinn is a 7-0 graduate in his final season of eligibility who switched to Richmond after three years at Lafayette. In his first season as a Spider during 2022-23, Quinn averaged 9.5 points (second on team), 4.5 rebounds (third on team), and 2.9 assists (first on team).

Isaiah Bigelow, a 6-7 graduate in his final season of eligibility after transferring from Wofford. Bigelow last season, his first as a Spider, averaged 7.9 points and 5.7 rebounds.

Jason Roche, a 6-5 junior, leads with his 3-point shooting and averaged 6.3 points while coming off the bench to make about two 3-pointers per game. Joined Richmond’s program after a year at The Citadel and winning the Southern Conference rookie of the year award.

Dji Bailey, a 6-5 senior, looks for 100% healthy season, which he has struggled to attain. Bailey last season appeared in 20 games with seven starts and averaged 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.

Aidan Noyes, a 6-7 redshirt sophomore, flashed in very limited opportunities last season. He played in only 12 games as the back-up to Tyler Burton, UR’s best player who this offseason transferred to Villanova.

Mike Walz, a 6-11 sophomore, showed a nice passing knack while appearing in 13 games, totaling 13 rebounds, nine points, and five assists.

The Freshmen: Trevor Smith, 6-0; Collin Tanner, 6-6; Mikkel Tyne, 5-10.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season