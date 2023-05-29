Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Kevin Hovde sat alone on the University of Richmond bench about 90 minutes before the Spiders faced Providence in the second round of the 2022 NCAA tournament in Buffalo.

By a passerby, he was wished good luck on such a momentous occasion. Hovde kiddingly responded that he didn’t understand what all the fuss was about.

When Hovde played at UR, the Spiders advanced to the NCAAs in his junior (2009-10) and senior (2010-11) seasons. Hovde returned to Richmond as an assistant coach for 2021-22, and UR again made the NCAAs.

Hovde, who became a Florida assistant in late March of 2022, was a member of the Richmond program during periods of great cyclical success. Another common denominator in Spiders' NCAA years: a group of players highly experienced in their coaches' systems.

Richmond supporters may feel uneasy projecting a 2023-24 starting lineup that could include four, or five, players who transferred to UR, with newcomers in other pivotal roles.

The recent revelation that Tyler Burton entered the transfer portal and will use his fifth and final year of NCAA eligibility somewhere other than the Robins Center - if he does not start a professional career - leaves UR with very little of the homegrown experience Richmond over the years developed and then leaned on during its best seasons.

The 6-foot-7 Burton led the Spiders in scoring and rebounding each of the last two seasons, was the program’s premier athlete and, by far, most veteran contributor. It was around him Richmond’s next team would have revolved, as was the case last season (15-18, 7-11 A-10).

Without Burton, UR returns six players who wore Spiders’ uniforms last year: center Neal Quinn, forward Isaiah Bigelow, guard Jason Roche, guard Dji Bailey, forward Aidan Noyes and center Mike Walz. Transfers Quinn (Lafayette), Bigelow (Wofford) and Roche (The Citadel) joined the program during the spring of 2022. Bailey averaged 14 minutes last season, during which Noyes and Walz rarely played.

Chris Mooney became UR coach in 2005 and his finest teams were led by players in their third, fourth, fifth, or sixth seasons at Richmond.

2009-10: The Spiders (26-9, 13-3 A-10) earned an at-large NCAA bid with fifth-year guard Ryan Butler, fourth-year guard David Gonzalvez, third-year forward Justin Harper, third-year guard Kevin Anderson, third-year forward Kevin Smith and third-year forward Dan Geriot.

2010-11: UR’s A-10 championship team (29-8, 13-3 A-10) advanced to the Sweet 16 driven by the same core, minus Butler and Gonzalvez. Younger players who had been in the program multiple years filled gaps.

2019-20: Richmond (24-7, 14-4 A-10) seemed in position for an at-large NCAA bid before the pandemic struck down postseason play. Those Spiders, finished before the A-10 tournament began for them, started juniors Jacob Gilyard, Blake Francis, Grant Golden, Nathan Cayo and Nick Sherod.

2021-22: Burton, as a junior, and guard Andre Gustavson, as a senior, joined graduate players Gilyard, Golden, Cayo and Sherod as the Spiders won the A-10 championship and knocked off Big Ten champ Iowa in the NCAAs before falling to Providence.

The road map Richmond followed to reach previous NCAAs under Mooney and his predecessors seems outdated in this transfer era. Player development in an established system that gave rise to cohesion has been largely replaced by a plug-and-play approach.

“You don’t build programs anymore. You build a team for each year, which is sad,” St. Bonaventure coach Mark Schmidt said when he was in Richmond last season. “But that’s just how it is, and that’s how it’s going to continue to be.”

Two freshmen, 6-0 Trevor Smith and 6-6 Collin Tanner, come aboard at UR with a pair of transfer guards, grad Jordan King (East Tennessee State) and junior DeLonnie Hunt (Wagner). They give the Spiders 10 players. The Division I scholarship limit is 13, which suggests the roster will continue to grow, probably via additional portal acquisitions.

On top of losing Burton, a three-year starter who ranks 11th on UR's career scoring list (1,634) and sixth in rebounds (819), the Spiders will be without guard Jason Nelson (started 26 games and averaged 8 points last season as a redshirt freshman), guard Marcus Randolph (13 minutes per game), and seldom used guard Malcolm Dread. Nelson shifted to VCU. Randolph switched to Saint Peter’s. Dread transferred to Mount St. Mary’s.

Burton is a UR graduate with a fifth year because of the pandemic. Each of the other outgoing players spent two years at Richmond.

As Spiders coach, Mooney brought in seven transfers during his first 17 seasons. In the last two, he added five, and the search for more proceeds.

“We have to change,” Schmidt said in February. “That’s just how it is. If you don’t change, then you’re not going to last too long in this business.”

