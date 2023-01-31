Spiders in February seek Tyler Burton's steady wing man, as was case in November

Tyler Burton is the irrefutable centerpiece. He needs scoring support. That’s the way the University of Richmond’s season started in November.

Burton, the Spiders’ 6-foot-7 senior, averages 19 points through 22 games. No other UR player averages more than 9.3.

Therein lies Richmond’s most obvious problem: lack of consistent scoring punch apart from Burton. The Spiders in Atlantic 10 Conference competition average 65.8 points, which ranks 13th among 15 teams.

In UR’s last six games, it scored more than 64 once – an 85-76 loss at Massachusetts. The Spiders (11-11, 4-5 A-10) head into Wednesday’s meeting with visiting St. Bonaventure (11-11, 5-4 A-10) having dropped four of their last five games.

The most likely candidates to provide Burton needed help? They’ve risen and fallen in that role, with none emerging as the steady scoring contributor(s) Richmond needs. They are:

Neal Quinn (8.7 ppg). The 7-0 transfer from Lafayette in recent Spiders’ games has demonstrated increased offensive initiative, which the Richmond coaching staff strongly encouraged. Quinn has been taking more shots and his aggressiveness in the low post draws double-teams that provides space to Richmond's other players.

Matt Grace (7.2 ppg). A 6-9 fifth-year player, Grace was a valuable complementary piece on last season’s A-10 championship team. UR coach Chris Mooney projected an expanded scoring role this season. There have been some flashes. Grace scored 16 at Charleston, 20 against Bucknell, 15 at George Mason, and 16 at St. Bonaventure. But generally Grace settled in at the four-to-six-point range.

Isaiah Bigelow (8.9 ppg). There are times when the 6-7 transfer from Wofford seems the best Richmond player on the court. When the Spiders were beaten 86-60 at Dayton Saturday, Bigelow in 26 off-the-bench minutes scored 19 on 7-of-13 shooting. He hit three 3-pointers and also drove and scored. However, Bigelow has experienced several unproductive nights because of poor shooting numbers related to questionable shot selection.

Jason Nelson (9.3 ppg). It seems unfair to place the burden of being an A-10 team’s second-leading scorer on any 5-10 redshirt freshman, let alone one from John Marshall High who also deals with the pressure of playing in his home town. Nelson starred earlier this season, but in Richmond’s last five games, he missed 20 of 28 shots and averaged 5.4 points.

Jason Roche (7.1 ppg). Long-distance shooting is the specialty of the transfer from The Citadel. Of Roche’s 112 attempts, 98 have come from 3-point territory. Therefore, devoted defensive attention can minimize what Roche does well, making him a nice piece of the puzzle, but not one of the biggest pieces on most days.

Andre Gustavson (4.6 ppg). The 6-5 fifth-year player excels on the defensive side, and occasionally in a game executes an effective drive to the hoop, or hits a 3. His offensive range, however, is somewhat limited based on what Gustavson has shown over four-plus seasons.

Richmond enters February with nine regular-season games remaining, and then participates in the A-10 tournament in Brooklyn. Finding an effective wing man for Burton could determine the Spiders' down-the-stretch performance.

In 17 previous seasons under Mooney, the Spiders have never had a player average 20 or more points. They are typically a balanced team from a scoring perspective. On those 17 prior Richmond teams Mooney directed, three double-figure scorers were the norm, though some had four or five, and some had two.

Mooney hasn't guided a team that finished with only one player averaging 10 or more points since his second season, 2006-07, when freshman post man Dan Geriot averaged 11.9 points for an 8-22 team that completed the year 12th among 14 in the A-10 standings.

