We have entered the transfer signing window for the University of Richmond, based on how the Spiders operated last year.

During a 12-day stretch of April in 2022 – the 14th to the 26th – UR signed 7-foot Neal Quinn from Lafayette, 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow from Wofford, and 6-5 Jason Roche from The Citadel. Each is expected to return next season.

The Spiders continue to explore the transfer portal for additional help during this cycle, particularly in the backcourt.

Richmond began by casting a wide net, as do almost all schools, and gradually the number of candidates decreased as some committed to other schools.

Among those with whom the Spiders remain involved: 6-5 Darius Maddox from Virginia Tech and 6-0 Jordan King from East Tennessee State and Siena.

Maddox, 6-5 and from Bowie, Md., played three seasons at Virginia Tech. He averaged 8.5 points last season, when he made 19 starts and then left the team for family reasons. He entered the transfer portal on March 24. George Mason recruited Maddox out of high school and is also reportedly interested this time around.

Maddox has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

King, a grad transfer, entered the transfer portal on March 21 after averaging 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists at East Tennessee State, where the resident of Albany, N.Y., played two seasons following two at Siena.

From the backcourt of last season’s 15-18 team (7-11 A-10), the Spiders lost 6-5 starter Andre Gustavson (4.9 ppg), who played five years at UR, and 5-10 Jason Nelson, who is transferring after making 26 starts and averaging 8 points as a freshman.

Chris Mooney, in his 18th year at UR coach, said the Spiders would likely take two transfers and possibly three, after acquiring three last April. Mooney brought in seven transfers during his first 17 years at Richmond.

Two freshmen will also join the Spiders, 6-0 Trevor Smith from Woodside High of Newport News, and 6-6 Collin Tanner.