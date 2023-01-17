Spiders 'keep growing' defensively in homecourt win over Rhode Island

The University of Richmond will ride a confidence-building victory into Friday night’s showdown with VCU. Most of that confidence was built on defense.

The Spiders were less than outstanding offensively against a struggling Atlantic 10 opponent without much height, but they pushed through some sloppy ballhandling and pulled away in the second half to pick up a 64-57 win Tuesday night over Rhode Island at the Robins Center.

Defense did the trick, as it has often this season for UR, and 6-foot-5 Andre Gustavson’s fingerprints could be found all over this with good positioning, shot-contesting, deflections, a blocked shot and a pair of steals.

"I thought we played very well defensively tonight," said UR coach Chris Mooney, whose team held the Rams to 39% shooting, outrebounded them by seven, and made eight steals. "The two things we emphasized were transition defense - they're so aggressive in transition - and rebounding the ball off the defensive backboard."

Richmond (11-8, 4-2) improved to 9-1 at home. Rhode Island (6-12, 2-4) fell to 0-6 on the road. UR won eight of its last 11, and has beaten Rhode Island in five consecutive meetings.

The Spiders went from a 31-27 halftime lead to a 40-30 advantage with 12 minutes left, and a 15-point edge with 5:50 remaining. They had more offensive firepower — 6-7 Tyler Burton scored 23, 7-0 Neal Quinn added 14 — and defensive intensity that sliced Rhody’s playbook to primarily 3-point attempts.

"I think our confidence is growing on the defensive end. We're really starting to just sit down, plug the gaps, and really make it hard for teams to score," said Burton, who had four steals and seven rebounds. "There were a lot of times tonight where they had some tough shots late in the shot clock.

"That's what you want to do on the defensive end. You want them to take late-in-the-shot-clock, tough shots. So I think we're just getting better at that every single day, and we're just going to keep growing."

Rhode Island kept clawing behind those 3s and drives, forcing UR to hit free throws in the final minute to seal it. The Spiders were 12 of 14 from the line, eight for nine in the second half.

Burton got Richmond moving effectively and purposefully early. He scored 7 of the Spiders’ first 11 points. UR led 7-0, and Rams coach Archie Miller did not wait until the first scheduled media timeout to hit pause. He called timeout to stop the Spiders’ Burton-fueled momentum.

By hitting three 3-pointers, Rhode Island got back into it more quickly than Richmond earned the lead. But the smallish Rams were so heavily reliant on the 3. They lacked dependable interior scoring options. They often simultaneously played for guards and either shot a 3 or tried to get into the lane and create for teammates on cuts to the basket.

Fifteen of URI’s 27 shots in the first half came from 3-point distance.

Richmond had a skilled big man, Quinn, a Lafayette transfer who used footwork and moves in the low post to score 8 in the first half on 4-of-7 shooting. The Spiders led 31-27 at the break, an advantage built largely on outscoring the Rams 18-10 in the paint. Quinn took a season-high 11 shots (six conversions), which pleased Mooney.

"That's really important for us," said the coach. "I thought the ball was really moving around the first 12 minutes or so of the game, and mostly through (Quinn). He could be even more aggressive, to be honest."

The Spiders’ lead at the midpoint could have been significantly larger if not for the seven turnovers they committed. UR dealt with Rhody’s quick hands on defense, but some of those turnovers were the result of careless ballhandling as opposed to defensive pressure.

That should concern the Spiders as they prepare for Friday night’s date with VCU, known for its disruptive, turnover-causing defense. Rhody scored 11 first-half points from UR turnovers.

Richmond needed major comebacks to top URI in last season’s two meetings. In Kingston, R.I., the Spiders trailed by 15 with 19 minutes left and used pressure defense to win 70-63. In the first round of the A-10 tournament, Rhode Island led by 15 with 15 minutes left and the Spiders again applied defensive pressure that caused turnovers on the way to a 64-59 win.

In this meeting, Rhode Island had a new coach, Miller, the former N.C. State guard who previously coached at Dayton (2011-17) and Indiana (2017-21).

The Rams, who had lost four straight to the Spiders, were averaging 15 turnovers. They continued to experience trouble in that area (14 TOs).

Next: The Spiders host VCU Friday at 7 p.m. in a game that will be televised by ESPN2.