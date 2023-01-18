Spiders know VCU will 'come at our necks and try to take this game and run the city'

Marcus Randolph was on the right wing in front of the University of Richmond bench. Neal Quinn had the ball around free-throw line when he looked in Randolph’s direction.

As Randolph cut hard to the basket, Quinn delivered a pass to where Randolph had been. The ball zipped out of bounds for a turnover.

That Spiders’ TO early in the second half of Tuesday’s 64-57 win over visiting Rhode Island was one of several unforced errors. Earlier in the first half, Jason Roche and Isaiah Bigelow committed turnovers on consecutive possessions.

UR finished with 11 turnovers, an acceptable total for 40 minutes when viewed from a wide-angle lens. But there regularly have been Richmond game segments that included back-to-back turnovers, or TOs in pivotal moments.

The Spiders (11-8, 4-2 A-10), for the most part, have prevailed despite these messy game slices. However, here comes VCU (14-5, 5-1 A-10).

Friday night’s UR opponent at the Robins Center annually is nationally renown for defensive pressure and associated transition scoring. Commit a few live-ball turnovers against the Rams and prepare to be on the unwelcome end of a 15-5 run.

“At Richmond, we pride ourselves on not turning the ball over,” said senior forward Tyler Burton. “Turnovers have definitely been an emphasis, and I think that can be mitigated when we just start moving the ball more, stop trying to do too much, myself included, off the dribble and off the bounce.

“When we’re moving the ball around and we’re moving and we’re passing and we’re cutting and playing our type of basketball, we don’t turn the ball over too much, and we get a lot more open looks.”

The Rams “like to press us," said Burton. "They like to get out and jump us early … They’re just going to come in, and come at our necks and try to take this game and run the city, like we’re trying to do.”

Recruiting versatile players who can all dribble, pass and shoot regardless of height has allowed the Spiders through Chris Mooney’s 18 years as coach to avoid many terrible turnover games.

“You have to use that to your advantage,” he said. UR averages 12 turnovers.

In Tuesday’s victory over Rhode Island, no Spider committed more than two turnovers, but each of the nine who played turned it over at least once.

VCU pressure, responsible for an A-10-leading average of 9.4 steals (top 20 nationally), isn’t always traditional full-court attention causing turnovers. Rams coach Mike Rhoades said “it’s the cumulative effect” of “continuous pressure on the ball … I think we get turnovers and deflections in the half court, which we take great pride in. When you do extend that to 94 feet, it just becomes another weapon for us.

“It’s just what we do.”

Against VCU, Mooney said, “you really have to be tough and really have all five guys helping us make sure we get a good shot every time. It’s a bit of an extension of how we always play, but it might be farther out on the court, or you might be in a little different position, but (UR needs) all five guys making sure that we get a good shot, and that we can convert.“

The Spiders when facing VCU must be aware of when and from where the Rams’ traps and other pressure applications spring, while playing aggressively on offense, according to Mooney. He suggested that “being careful with the ball” can be problematic.

“You have to, to a certain degree, not let the guy pressure you,” said Mooney.

Friday's 7 p.m. game will be televised by ESPN2.