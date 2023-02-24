A pair of University of Richmond players fumbled the ball out of bounds while simultaneously trying to latch onto a defensive rebound early in Friday night’s game at VCU.

It happens.

Some of the Spiders’ bench players and assistant coaches loudly encouraged those involved to more forcefully grab the ball and hold it. That sideline response was understandable in such an emotionally charged environment.

Peter Thomas, UR’s interim coach, looked down his bench area and made a motion with his palms to the floor. Essentially, Thomas sent this message: cool down, ease up, stay calm, show poise, relax and carry on.

Simple information to transmit. Tough to execute.

That’s an enormous ask of visitors at the Siegel Center, where lots of rangy Rams apply defensive pressure that speeds up opponents and pushes their offenses toward midcourt, and capacity crowds make this arena the Atlantic 10’s toughest in which to successfully operate, according to Spiders star Tyler Burton.

Meltdown happened to the Spiders, as it often does when these rivals meet, in a 73-58 loss to VCU at the lively home of the Rams. VCU (22-7, 13-3 Atlantic 10) did the same sort of thing at UR's Robins Center in January, winning 74-62 but leading by 21 in the final minute.

Even when you have a 7-footer who can do significant damage inside – UR features one of those in Neal Quinn – you still have to get the ball in position to feed him. That was no easy trick for Richmond (14-15, 7-9), though Quinn scored a season-high 21 and delivered a couple of Rams to the bench with foul trouble.

VCU's tight perimeter pressure opened the middle up for Quinn, who was not double-teamed.

"I don't think they doubled anybody this year," Quinn said. "I knew that if we were going to win this game, I'd have a great game.

"Once we got the ball inside, I think we were fine, because all that pressure kind of goes away when you get the ball to the block."

Burton, typically UR’s leading man (18 points), picked up two fouls in the opening five minutes, and his first-half playing time was limited. Quinn also dealt with foul trouble. While the Spiders’ most reliable scorers were seated, or well-guarded, there was a degree of horizontal aimlessness to Richmond offense.

The Spiders went about seven first-half minutes without a point, falling behind 25-17 after taking a 17-11 lead. VCU jumped into that gap, one Ram in particular.

This wasn’t the first time Richmond has been eviscerated by VCU guard Ace Baldwin (18 points, 8 assists, 4 steals), but it was the most obvious example in recent years. The Spiders, given the foul troubles of Burton and Quinn, were in decent shape down 23-17 with seven minutes left in the first half.

Then Ace whacked them, adroitly working high ball screens for 2 assists and 10 points during that seven-minute stretch. The Rams, via Baldwin’s assertiveness, gained a 37-23 lead at the break. The lefty from Baltimore assisted on, or scored, VCU’s last seven hoops of the half.

The way Thomas saw it, VCU's pull-away began with work on the offensive glass (13 o-boards before halftime). And as far as UR scoring 23 in the first half, "they're one of the best defensive teams in the country for a reason," Thomas said. "They keep coming at you. They have a lot of athletes. And they play really hard, and they're really well coached.

"They really have the ability to go on 6, 7, 8, 9-0 runs. and you have to try to avoid those if you're going to be in the game."

Those Spiders who made 17 3s on the way to an 81-78 win Tuesday over Saint Louis, scrambled to generate offensive flow against feisty VCU, a common refrain for all Rams guests. UR missed 18 of 22 from 3-point distance.

The VCU lead grew to 18 with 13:50 left, and that was that.

Richmond plays at Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday night.

