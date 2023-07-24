The primary probe University of Richmond representatives handle during Tuesday’s virtual CAA Football media day probably will be related to the quarterback position.

Starting with, who starts?

That will be redshirt sophomore Kyle Wickersham, barring any sort of training camp injury or enormous August performance decline. UR coach Russ Huesman said before spring ball began that he planned to evaluate Wickersham through the Spiders’ 15 sessions, and then determine if Richmond would bring in a transfer quarterback. The Spiders did not enroll a transfer quarterback.

“We feel good about our whole quarterback situation,” Huesman said recently. “Kyle’s going into fall as the leader and he’s the starter now. But he’s got some guys that are very capable players that can push him and make him be better and keep him to the point where he is the No. 1 guy.”

Wickersham, a 6-foot-3, 225-pound redshirt sophomore, is the son of Jeff Wickersham, who started as quarterback at LSU for three seasons during the early 1980s and finished his career with 6,921 passing yards. That ranks third in LSU history.

Richmond in 2022 made the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016 behind Reece Udinski, who passed for 3,614 yards and 29 touchdowns with 5 interceptions in his lone year as a Spider. UR ranked No. 13 among FCS teams with an average of 282.5 passing yards and scored 31 points per game.

Udinski arrived at Richmond having made 27 starts at VMI. He also spent a season at Maryland as a backup. Wickersham, from Metairie, La., has attempted seven passes as a Spider. Richmond’s emphasis is unlikely to be as pass-heavy, at least to begin the season.

“He’ll probably be able to break some tackles with his size and run a little more inside for us,” Huesman said of Wickersham. “He’s got a really nice arm.

"Now, how does he adjust to the speed of the game when he’s out there when it’s go time? Those are things you never know with quarterbacks, or anybody, to be honest with you. How are they going to react when they get in a game situation?

"I think he’s a pretty cool kid. I think all our (quarterbacks) have a lot of moxie about them. They’ve just got to distribute the ball and get it to the right people.”

UR has a new offensive coordinator setup with receivers coach Winston October (play-caller) and offensive line coach Adam Ross sharing the role, and a new quarterbacks coach, Jacob Huesman, the coach’s son and a former star QB at Chattanooga. Billy Cosh was Richmond’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season and moved to Western Michigan, where he fills the same role.

Wickersham entered spring ball appreciating the importance of what he was undertaking while trying not to feel too much pressure.

“If you’re not having fun with it, you shouldn’t do it, so that’s kind of the mentality I’m going in with,” Wickersham said. “Being scared is not going to help anyone on the team, so I owe it to the guys around me to come out confident and afford them the opportunity to show what they’ve got, too.”

The Spiders will hold their first preseason practice on Aug. 4.

The UR schedule looks as though it may help the Spiders remain relevant in this fall's chase for FCS playoffs bids. UR at home and outside of CAA Football competition meets a pair of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opponents, Morgan State and Delaware State. Each had a losing record last year.

Richmond faces Hampton, in its second season in the CAA, and North Carolina A&T and Campbell, in their first seasons of league membership. UR plays six of its 11 games at Robins Stadium. It will be a financially rewarding season for the Spiders, who are guaranteed $650,000 for their Sept. 9 game at Michigan State.

PHOTOS: Richmond vs William & Mary football