Spiders men's lacrosse starts membership in A-10, new home in familiar conference

The University of Richmond launched its Division I men’s lacrosse program in 2014, and the Spiders have been steady winners in two leagues: the Atlantic Sun Conference and the Southern Conference.

UR this season opens a third league chapter as a member of the newly formed men's lacrosse wing of the Atlantic 10 Conference. The A-10 announced last spring that it would start a men’s lacrosse league with four of its full members – Richmond, Massachusetts, St. Bonaventure and Saint Joseph’s – plus affiliate members High Point and Hobart.

That six-team roster gives the conference the minimum number required for an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Dan Chemotti, the only coach UR has had in men’s lacrosse, believes the A-10 offers an elevated level of play when compared to the Atlantic Sun, to which the Spiders belonged in 2014, and the Southern Conference, Richmond’s league 2015-22.

“The A-10 teams as a whole, when you look at it from tradition and program history, I think you see there’s a few more teams that have just been playing longer, they established themselves years ago as perennial contenders and really, really competitive teams,” he said.

UMass’ program began in 1954, Saint Joseph’s started men’s lacrosse in 1993. Hobart (N.Y.), a Division III school that plays Division I men's lacrosse, began its program in 1898. The other A-10 programs, such as Richmond, are relatively young. UR and High Point come from the SoCon and have been nationally relevant.

“I think the A-10 is a terrific brand and we’re really excited to be playing under that brand,” said Chemotti, whose Spiders begin their season Feb. 4, at defending national champion Maryland. Three home games later, the Spiders play at Virginia on March 4.

The four-team A-10 tournament will be held at Robins Stadium May 4 and May 6.

“From top to bottom, with the competitive level of the conference, we need to make sure our level of consistency remains,” said Chemotti.

He views the shift to Northeast-based league as a major positive, primarily for recruiting reasons. Chemotti said being able to tell prospects from New England, upstate New York and the Philadelphia area that “we’re going to play up here,” is a valuable fresh benefit for UR.

“We're excited to get up there and display Richmond lacrosse to all those different markets,” said Chemotti.

The creation of A-10 men's lacrosse was a projected development throughout 2022 as members of the SoCon men's lacrosse league began announced plans to move to other conferences: VMI joined the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Hampton joined the CAA, and Jacksonville and Mercer joined the Atlantic Sun.

The Spiders' positions in the Atlantic Sun and the SoCon were largely marriages of convenience designed to last only until the A-10 added men's lacrosse, which had been in the planning stages for years.

Associations with the Atlantic Sun and SoCon were very good to Richmond. UR won four championships (2014, 2018, 2019, 2022) in the eight years league tournaments were held (none in 2020 due to the pandemic), automatically advancing to the NCAA tournament after each.

The Spiders have played in eight consecutive league tournament championship games.

Richmond now has 15 of its 17 sports competing in the A-10. The exceptions are football (CAA Football) and women's golf (Patriot League). The UR women's lacrosse program has played as an A-10 member since 2002.

Richmond schedule:

Feb. 4, at Maryland

Feb. 18, Bucknell

Feb. 24, Towson

Feb. 26, Fairfield

March 4, at Virginia

March 7, Mercer

March 11, at Georgetown

March 25, at St. John's

April 1, at Saint Joseph's

April 8, Massachusetts

April 15, High Point

April 22, at Hobart

April 29, St. Bonaventure

May 4, May 6, A-10 tournament at Robins Stadium