Division I head coaching experience will not be an issue for the University of Richmond’s new baseball coach.

The Spiders announced Thursday night that Mik Aoki will succeed Tracy Woodson, whose contract was not renewed after 10 years and a record of 238-245-2.

Aoki has been a Division I head coach for 22 years at Morehead State, Notre Dame, Boston College and Columbia.

Aoki’s Morehead State team (36-20) won the 2023 Ohio Valley Conference championship.

UR Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hardt in a school release said that Aoki “has proven that he can win at the highest levels of collegiate baseball, and he’s done it at institutions that prioritize both academic and competitive excellence.

“He sees the tremendous potential of Spider baseball, and all of Richmond athletics is committed to supporting him in building a championship program.”

Aoki (A-Oh-key) in the Richmond release recognized “the alignment that I saw and felt in the commitment of the university to the baseball program. I could tell that there is a deep desire, and most importantly a commitment, to see Spider baseball become synonymous with baseball excellence in the Atlantic 10, regionally and nationally.”

Richmond hasn’t advanced to the NCAA tournament since 2003.

Aoki, 54, was born in Japan, raised in Massachusetts and played at Davidson (Class of 1990).

Before this season’s title, Morehead State hadn’t won a league championship since 1979.

Aoki directed Notre Dame’s program from 2011 to 2019 and was not retained following a record of 248-253-1 and one NCAA bid. Prior to that, Aoki led Boston College from 2007 to 2010 and had a record of 114-108-1 with one NCAA bid. Before becoming the BC head coach, Aoki was that program’s pitching coach from 2004 to 2006.

He has been Morehead State’s coach since 2020. Aoki’s first collegiate head coaching position was at Columbia from 1999 to 2003. He also coached at Manchester Community College and was an assistant at other schools.

The announcement of Aoki as coach pushes momentum into a program that competitively speaking has been largely running in place for two decades. The Spiders have been competitive for the most part but rarely competed for Atlantic 10 championships.

UR made facility upgrades at Pitt Field before this season, adding a spectators’ viewing area beyond the outfield fence and an indoor practice building down the left-field line.

Among other candidates Richmond considered were Pat Bloom at Washington University of St. Louis and at Scott Heather at Bucknell.

