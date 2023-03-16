“Eyes! Eyes!” Adam Ross tells his University of Richmond offensive linemen when they come off the field and take their designated bench seats during games. Ross’ command means he wants their immediate attention.

Fans’ eyes will be on Ross and Winston October, the Spiders receivers coach, this season. Those two assistants are co-offensive coordinators. It’s a new arrangement at UR, but two-man coordinators setups on offense and defense have become common through all football levels in recent years.

October, a former UR standout defensive back (1994-98), returned to his alma mater as an assistant prior to last season. He will call Spiders' plays, as he did as an assistant for the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League, in which he played and coached.

October will continue to coach receivers. Ross will continue to coach offensive linemen.

“When you have good coaches, the obvious thing is you elevate them to roles that you feel like they’re good for, and I think Coach Ross and Coach October both are really bright coaches. They’ll do a great job,” said Russ Huesman, in his seventh year as UR coach.

“There will be some growing pains, no question about that. But I think they’ll both be really good.”

The Spiders come off their first FCS playoffs qualification since 2016. They went 9-4, 6-2 in CAA Football, with Billy Cosh as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He moved to the Western Michigan staff. The Spiders averaged 31 points.

“Just having the ability to build off what we did last year is something that I’m looking forward to,” said October. The Spiders offense is expected to be similar to that which the team used last year.

“We definitely changed some of the things that we did with Coach Cosh. It’s going to remain somewhat the same with terminology and things like that,” said redshirt sophomore quarterback Kyle Wickersham, who began spring practice on Tuesday as the top candidate to succeed Reece Udinski.

“But Coach (October) and Coach Ross are going to throw in their own (touches), and I really like what they’re putting in so far.”

October said the UR offensive staff has been in contact with Cosh since he departed in late December, but not often. Cosh is occupied with his responsibilities at Western Michigan, and October and Ross are focused on formulating a plan that fits the Spiders' 2023 personnel. Replacing Cosh as quarterbacks coach is Jacob Huesman, Russ Huesman's son and a former star QB at Chattanooga.

“We have to see (through spring sessions) what works best with our staff and also the skill sets of our players, because ultimately, they’re the most important thing,” said October, a college or CFL coach for 16 years. He has experience at VMI and William & Mary.

“We all come from different backgrounds, and just put it together in the room and get the players to buy into it, and let’s go,” said October.

Ross has been with Huesman at Richmond since Huesman was hired after the 2016 season, and they were together before that when Huesman directed Chattanooga’s program. Ross has coordinated UR’s run game in past seasons.

“Bounce ideas off each other and just collaborate with each other. That’s a big part of what Winston and I have talked about during the offseason is just making sure we’re on the same page going into each practice and each day,” said Ross.

“We sat down a lot during the offseason and kind of talked about where we want to see the direction of our offense going.”