Twelve plays. Seventy-five yards. Touchdown.

That’s how the University of Richmond’s first drive of this season unfolded. The Spiders haven’t been able to replicate that.

Against Morgan State, which beat Richmond 17-10 in the opener, the Spiders after that first-possession TD missed a field-goal attempt, had one blocked, and converted one. They failed to sustain drives.

In a 45-14 loss at Michigan State last Saturday, the first UR touchdown came on a 47-yard fumble return by Aaron Banks and the second came with 5:16 remaining, on a 5-yard completion from backup quarterback Jackson Hardy to backup tight end Sean Clarke.

There’s no shame in an FCS program getting thumped at a Big Ten school.

“Pregame, we’re stretching, they’re stretching on their side of the field,” Richmond coach Russ Huesman said of the Spartans. “It’s a Big Ten football team. I mean, they’re huge. They can run.”

But there's a trend the Spiders would like to end. Offensive growing pains were projected with a first-year starter at QB (redshirt sophomore Kyle Wickersham), a pair of new co-coordinators (Winston October, Adam Ross) and a new QBs coach (Jacob Huesman). Cohesion the Spiders seek seems to be more challenging to capture than they had hoped.

The next opportunity to grow for UR (0-2) comes Saturday against visiting Delaware State (0-2) in a 3:30 p.m. game at Robins Stadium.

Huesman talked this week about most of his new receivers remaining “a mystery right now. We haven’t gotten an opportunity with the ball in space a whole lot with these guys.” Richmond has allowed 12 sacks and averages 85 rushing yards (2.6 yards per carry), a double-indictment of the blocking.

“We’ve just got to come together as an offensive line. We’ve had some guys moving around, playing different positions,” said Ryan Coll, a 6-foot-5, 324-pound senior captain, who shifted from tackle to guard following the first game, in part because of a hand injury.

“It’s just bonding as one unit. We talked a lot about having a veteran group and we didn’t play like it, and that comes back on us. So we’re just going to keep working until we fix it.”

Other injuries caused personnel changes along UR’s offensive line. According to Coll, a resident of Gainesville, there have also been communication issues and missed assignments.

“I don’t want to sit here and make excuses about what’s going on up front,” Coll said after Wednesday’s practice at Robins Stadium. “We’ve just got to clean it up.”

Huesman said after the loss at Michigan State that he believed the Spiders made some offensive progress, with their performance versus Morgan State used as a baseline. He said the blocking seemed improved at Michigan State, though dealing with a physical Spartans front seven was more demanding than facing Morgan State.

“We haven’t arrived by any stretch of the imagination,” Huesman said. “We’ve got to keep getting better.”

The struggles experienced by a veteran offensive line surprised the coach. He noted that “two or three” of the sacks were the fault of Wickersham, who held the ball too long, but said 12 sacks in two games, no matter how explained, is unacceptable.

“We’ve got to make sure we keep Kyle clean,” Coll said. “We’re not giving him enough time early in the game. He’s getting hit early. I mean, he’s a young quarterback. We can’t let him get hit early like that. So it comes back on us.

“We need to start stronger and just finish stronger.”

Notable: According to Huesman, the Spiders left their FBS date at Michigan State without serious injuries. Starting defensive end Jeremiah Grant suffered a shoulder issue and he is questionable for this week, as is starting tight end Brooks Heagarty, also with a shoulder injury suffered at Michigan State.

PHOTOS: Virginia 34: Richmond 17 college football game