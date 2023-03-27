Spring football practice at the University of Richmond has a family reunion feel this year. The new quarterbacks coach is Jacob Huesman, son of Russ Huesman, UR’s coach since 2017.

The Spiders would be delighted if the quarterback competition currently underway provides a winner whose 2023 season remotely approaches what Huesman did in any of his four years as Chattanooga QB from 2012 to 2015, when his father was the Mocs’ coach.

Jacob Huesman was among the most productive players in Southern Conference history, making 47 starts, rushing for 4,051 yards (40 touchdowns) and passing for 8,197 yards (64 touchdowns). The Mocs won SoCon championships in three of Huesman’s four seasons as starting quarterback, and went 32-15. Three times, he was named the league offensive player of the year.

“I always knew I wanted to get into coaching,” said Huesman, 30, who served as Chattanooga’s tight ends coach between 2019 and 2022. “I had to be around football.”

He officially joined the Richmond staff on March 3, eager to work with quarterbacks; a smart step for his coaching future, he believes. Russ Huesman has been a defensive-minded coach through his career. Father and son do not often encounter one another on some days, Jacob Huesman suggested, because of their different responsibilities.

“He’s there, but it’s not a moment-to-moment interaction,” Huesman said of his father.

At UR practices, Russ Huesman often walks the middle of the field while offense works on one side and defense works on the other. He observes both groups, and periodically adds his voice to instruction offered.

Jacob Huesman took part in a couple of NFL minicamps as a quarterback. He shifted to fullback and was in the New York Giants’ system for a while, but was cut at the end of preseason in 2017. He spent a season as an offensive aide at UR, and also coached at Georgia State as a graduate assistant.

As QB coach, Huesman succeeds Billy Cosh, who was also Richmond’s offensive coordinator in 2022. UR now has co-offensive coordinators: receivers coach Winston October and offensive line coach Adam Ross. Cosh moved to the Western Michigan staff.

The Spiders are also seeking a successor for quarterback Reese Udinski, who led Richmond to its first FCS playoff appearance since 2016 and won the Dudley Award, annually presented to Virginia’s top Division I player.

The Spiders led CAA Football in passing (282.5 ypg) and ranked ninth among 13 teams in rushing (141.5 ypg). Udinski, primarily a pocket passer, rarely ran.

“I’m going to try to throw the ball around, also going to run the ball,” said 6-foot-3, 225-pound Kyle Wickersham, a redshirt sophomore who backed up Udinski last season and went into spring practice as UR’s starting QB. “We’re going to be a balanced offense this year. That’s one of the things we want to get back to.”

As Huesman’s more than 4,000 career rushing yards at Chattanooga reflect, in some ways he was as much running back as passer. He carried the ball between 15 and 20 times a game.

“The guys we have in the quarterback room right now will have the ability to [run] when we ask them to,” said Huesman. “But that being said, it’s not going to be 20 quarterback runs a game.”

Russ Huesman left open the possibility of bringing in a transfer quarterback, depending on how in-house candidates perform through spring ball.

The father-son arrangement at Richmond mirrors one at William & Mary. Mike London, the Tribe’s coach since 2019, employs his son, Mike London Jr., as receivers coach.

“He's held to the same standards as any other coach in terms of the production of his players on the field, off the field, in the classroom, and all that," said London.

London Jr., spent a year on his father’s 2018 staff at Howard before the two shifted to W&M. London Jr. served four years in the Navy. He then held various jobs outside football and attended Southern New Hampshire University before joining high school staffs in Massachusetts and New Jersey.

"I've been around football my whole life," said London Jr. "It's like, if your dad's a plumber, you become a plumber."

The Spiders generally hold practices on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays leading into the April 15 spring game. The Tribe have already wrapped up spring football.