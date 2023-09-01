Here’s how the college basketball recruiting cycle spins unendingly.

The University of Richmond received commitments from players in the Class of 2023 in June and July, and Friday got one from the Class of 2024.

Jaylen Robinson, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound wing, orally committed to UR, giving the Spiders their first acquisition for the Class of 2024. On June 9, Richmond brought in 5-10 Mikkel Tyne from Toronto, and he’s at UR now, as is 6-10 Ryan Soulis, a player from Greece who committed on July 24.

Robinson is from Jacksonville, Florida, and has played at Providence School. Last season, he averaged 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds there for a 28-3 team. Robinson in July moved to DME Academy in Daytona Beach.

According to Robinson’s social media posts, he selected Richmond over five other finalists: Princeton, Mercer, Yale, Penn and Columbia. Robinson was strictly an inside player when he was younger and presents a strong interior presence. But he has developed his perimeter game.

The Spiders have other holes to fill for next season’s roster with 6-0 Jordan King, 6-7 Tyler Harris, 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow and 7-0 Neal Quinn in their final seasons of eligibility. Dji Bailey, 6-5, is heading into his fourth year but has a fifth one if he's interested because of the NCAA pandemic allowance.

Prospects in the Class of 2024 can begin making commitments binding with signed Letters of Intent on Nov. 8.

UR coach Chris Mooney, who agreed to a contract extension through the 2026-27 season after the Spiders captured the 2022 A-10 title and upset Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament, has expressed his preference for four- and five-year players, rather than transfers, since he arrived at UR in 2005.

Richmond opens its season Nov. 6 against visiting VMI.