The University of Richmond added a versatile wing with Tuesday’s oral commitment of Bryson McGlothin, 6-foot-7 and from Plano, Texas.

McGlothin, who has a 6-10 wingspan, averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for John Paul II High School last season as a junior. He selected Richmond over George Mason, Rice, Holy Cross, Texas-Arlington, San Francisco and others.

It's that versatility and maturity that distinguish McGlothin, according to his high school coach, Dan Lee.

“He can guard one-through-four, and he can play one-through-four,” Lee said Tuesday. “He really does a lot of things, and does them very well.”

Lee characterized McGlothin as “a scorer … He’s good at all three levels, and getting to the free-throw line.”

McGlothin becomes the Spiders’ second commitment from the Cass of 2024 in five days. Jaylen Robinson, a 6-6 wing from Jacksonville, Florida, pledged to UR on Friday.

One of the Spiders’ all-time greats, 6-9 T.J. Cline, is from Plano, Texas. Lee said that Cline, who played 2014-17 at UR and was the A-10 player of the year as a senior, offered counsel to McGlothin as he considered Richmond.

This season's UR team is scheduled to lose 6-0 Jordan King, 6-7 Tyler Harris, 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow and 7-0 Neal Quinn, who are in their final seasons of eligibility. Dji Bailey, 6-5, is heading into his fourth year but has a fifth one if he’s interested because of the NCAA pandemic allowance.

Prospects in the Class of 2024 can begin making commitments binding with signed Letters of Intent on Nov. 8, and college coaches are prohibited by NCAA rules from discussing recruits until they have officially signed.

Richmond opens its season Nov. 6 against visiting VMI.

PHOTOS: Rhode Island at Richmond men's basketball game 011823-rtd-spo-urbb 011823-rtd-spo-urbb 011823-rtd-spo-urbb 011823-rtd-spo-urbb 011823-rtd-spo-urbb 011823-rtd-spo-urbb 011823-rtd-spo-urbb 011823-rtd-spo-urbb 011823-rtd-spo-urbb