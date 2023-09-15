They want to shake off the past and look forward in the worst way.

The Richmond Spiders are 0-2 for the first time since 2005 and started this season with a 17-10 loss to Morgan State, UR’s first defeat to a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference member after nine victories.

But first, they are obliged to look back at that Morgan State opener, because of the obvious parallels as Richmond braces for a Saturday visit from Delaware State, also a MEAC member.

Morgan State was by no means great when it played Richmond. The Bears, however, were good enough to take advantage of four Richmond turnovers and let their defense carry the day.

That outcome remains a major disappointment for the Spiders, who come off last Saturday’s 45-14 loss at Michigan State. Morgan State's win at Robins Stadium must be an educational experience, according to defensive end Zander Barnett.

“Obviously, didn’t really come out prepared for Morgan State,” said the redshirt junior from Milton, Georgia. “So we’re really going to put an emphasis on not playing down to our opponent and taking everyone seriously, especially this next game.

“It’s a different sense of urgency.”

If there is a perfect time for UR to play a winless opponent that lost to Division II Bowie State, gave up 57 points while scoring none at Army, and is picked to finish last in the MEAC, this is it. Richmond embraces this game as a final nonconference step to develop some offensive momentum and overall confidence before heading into CAA Football competition next Saturday at Stony Brook.

And to take advantage of the opportunity vs. Delaware State, the Spiders vow through the voice of a captain that they will not be caught unprepared to play as they were versus Morgan State.

“We probably came out sleeping on them a little bit in week one,” Ryan Coll, a UR offensive lineman and fifth-year senior, said of the Spiders’ approach to Morgan State's visit. “We’re not doing that anymore, that’s for sure. You can’t take anybody lightly. We learned a lesson, and maybe we needed that lesson to be learned. And I think it’s going to help us in the long run. ”

This sentiment of regret expressed by multiple Spiders frosts Russ Huesman, Richmond’s seventh-year coach. He doesn’t seem to comprehend how the Spiders did not take Morgan State more seriously.

“I have no idea why they would think they’re going to go out there and beat anybody just by showing up,” said Huesman. “That’s never been our mentality. That’s on me. If that was the mindset – ‘Well, we thought we were better, we were going to win the game’ – then that’s my problem.

“I didn’t do a good enough job of letting them know that Morgan State had a really good football team. So I’ll take that blame, for sure. I don’t care if we’re playing Benedictine High School, you can’t take anybody lightly, man. We’ve got to have a better mindset, obviously, than what we had going into Morgan State.”

Delaware State has posted one winning record since 2008. That was a 6-5 finish in 2012. The Hornets totaled 11 points in their first two games. First-year coach Lee Hull is a former Morgan State coach who led the Bears at Richmond in a 2014 first-round FCS playoff game won 46-24 by the Spiders. Hull, the 2014 MEAC coach of the year, became the Indianapolis Colts receivers coach after that season.

Richmond hasn’t started a football season 0-3 since 2003, Jim Reid’s final year (2-9) as UR coach.

“They know the importance of this game,” Huesman said of the Spiders. “They’re 0-2. We’re 0-2. I think there’s going to be two teams out there Saturday that are hungry for a win. We’ve got to do everything humanly possible to get a win, however it occurs, whatever it takes.”