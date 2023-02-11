Without a couple of its regulars, the University of Richmond looked about as efficient as it has this season on offense. Except for the 16 turnovers.

The Spiders, converting backdoor layups and 3s, shot 54% and beat Loyola Chicago 74-71 Saturday behind Tyler Burton at the sold-out Robins Center in the programs' first meeting as Atlantic 10 Conference opponents. UR led almost the entire game ad led by 12 early in the second half, but it became tight at the end.

Burton, a 6-foot-7 senior, scored 23, had 9 rebounds, and blocked a Ramblers' attempt with UR leading 71-68 and 55 seconds left. Burton also hit the free throws that gave the Spiders (13-13, 6-7 Atlantic 10) that lead and grabbed the rebound after the Ramblers intentionally missed a free throw with 4.5 seconds left.

Richmond, 11-3 at the Robins Center and 2-10 in other arenas this season, was shooting 60% with 7:40 left against the league's last-place team. The Ramblers fell to 8-16, 2-10 in the A-10. The Spiders came up with nine steals, with Matt Grace getting a couple of pivotal ones late.

Neal Quinn, UR's 7-0 center, left with an ankle injury 6:35 before halftime and did not return.

In came Michael Walz, a 6-11 freshman from Berwyn, Pa., who had played a total of 35 minutes in the Spiders' first 25 games. He was needed for extended duty largely because Richmond was without Isaiah Bigelow, 6-7 and a key reserve. He suffered a right foot sprain at George Washington Wednesday, where he played through the injury in a double-overtime defeat. Bigelow, a transfer from Wofford, averages 23 minutes, 9 points and 6 rebounds.

"I thought we showed some grit there, playing without (Bigelow and Quinn)," said Richmond coach Chris Mooney.

On UR's bench, Bigelow sat with an immobilizing boot five seats from where Quinn sat with an immobilizing boot.

Spider guard Andre Gustavson scored a career-high 15 and played strong defense on the Ramblers' premier shooter, Braden Norris, and guard Jason Roche added 13.

Richmond hit 17 of 25 first-half shots (68%) and led 43-35 at the break at the sold-out Robins Center. Quinn was responsible for three dunks and 8 points in his 12 minutes. With 8:18 left in the first half, UR starting guard Dji Bailey left after being shaken up and helped to the bench. He returned.

The game brought together the Golden family: former Spider Grant, who now plays in the G League for the Denver Nuggets’ affiliate in Grand Rapids, Mich., his younger brother Bryce, who starts for Loyola Chicago, and first-year UR assistant coach David Boyden, also a son of Ellen DePoy-Golden.

She sat behind the Ramblers bench. Grant Golden sat behind the Spiders’ bench. Bryce Golden scored 10, with 5 rebounds and 2 assists (3 turnovers).

The Spiders were hoping for more steady input from Burton, who came in average 18.9 ppg, second in the A-10, but unproductive in the first halves of Richmond’s last two games, a win over Fordham and the loss at George Washington.

“Tyler can’t be a superhero every game,” said Spiders forward Matt Grace.

Mooney said he advised Burton to “get lost in the competition of the game.” Mooney noted pressure Burton deals with as a professional prospect, on and off the court.

Burton was back to his usual self in the first half, scoring 14 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Notes: The Spiders head to La Salle in Philadelphia for a Wednesday night game that starts at 7 and will be available on ESPN+. If the Eagles win the Super Bowl, the Spiders are on alert for the potential of a Wednesday afternoon parade in downtown Philadelphia, where La Salle is located.

Mooney said the Spiders may adjust their shoot-around location if there is a conflict, but there has been no discussion of changing the game day or time at this stage.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season