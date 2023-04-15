The University of Richmond offensive MVP may have been Tom Elia.

Elia, a redshirt senior center from Pittsburgh, was one of seven offensive linemen available due to injuries and other factors for Saturday’s spring football game. He played all but a few snaps on rapidly warming artificial surface during a sunny afternoon that topped out at about 80 degrees.

“They’re real men, I’m telling you,” UR coach Russ Huesman said of his offensive linemen. “They’re gutsy. They never complain with our numbers ... My favorite position group, and I don’t care who knows it.”

In front of a few hundred fans at Robins Stadium, the Blue nipped the White 6-3 on a pair of field goals by Andrew Lopez (38 and 22 yards). Those who came to see the same level of Spiders’ passing proficiency as last fall, when Reece Udinski completed 73.4% and threw for 3,614 yards, left disappointed. That was an unrealistic expectation.

These spring games usually are vanilla offensive events, with defense in charge. That was UR’s story as the team wrapped up its 15-session spring endeavor.

The Spiders come off a 9-4 year (6-2 in CAA Football) and their first FCS playoff appearance since 2016. They’re seeking a successor for Udinski. Working mostly short routes, redshirt sophomore Kyle Wickersham and freshman Camden Coleman (he enrolled in January) had their moments, but not a great deal of them.

“We could have had a better day,” Elia, a 6-foot-3 296-pounder, said of the offensive execution. “But overall, I thought we had a great spring. I think the young guys really developed.”

Richmond also seeks a couple of go-to receivers after the top two from last year – Jakob Herres and Leroy Henley – ran out of eligibility. And to get the worst UR news of spring ball out of the way fairly early, the right knee of redshirt junior receiver Jasiah Williams (82 receptions for 609 yards in 2022) was encased in a brace and the Thomas Dale High alum walked with a crutch.

Williams suffered the injury Thursday and Huesman did not sound confident that he would be available for the start of the upcoming season. Williams will visit with a doctor early in the week to reach a deeper understanding of the injury, according to Huesman.

Huesman after the scrimmage said the quarterback battle is led by Wickersham, a 6-3, 225-pounder from Metairie, La., but added that competition at the position will continue. UR used four quarterbacks in the first quarter.

“I would be surprised if we had another quarterback come in,” Huesman said of the possibility of a summer transfer. “But you never say never. We’ve got probably three more transfers we’re going to take and we’re going to treat it like probably the NFL draft and take the three best available, whatever position that might be."

Saturday’s first half was comprised of two 12-minute quarters with a running clock. The second half included two 10-minute quarters with a running clock. Nobody was tackled to the ground and quarterbacks were, essentially, untouched.

“Probably a little sloppy. Offensively, I’m not sure if we were as crisp as I would have liked,” said Huesman, who’s in his eighth year. “We missed some throws, obviously, out there. But (quarterbacks) have had a pretty good spring."

Poor Winston October. The UR receivers coach is the new play-caller and this year for the first time shares the offensive coordinator role with Adam Ross, the offensive line coach. October got zero breaks, calling plays for both teams and trying to relay instructions to four inexperienced QBs unaccustomed to a game’s quick pace. Three times, delay-of-game flags were thrown.

Nevertheless, Elia projects the offense as “similar to last year. I think we’re going to be more balance. We have a really experienced group up front. We’re confident. We’ve played together for a long time, so I think we have a lot of confidence up front to get it done both in the run and pass game."

The Winter Warrior Award, annually presented to the player who excelled during offseason work, went to redshirt senior linebacker Tristan Wheeler, one of CAA Football’s premier players. Wheeler was also named a 2023 captain, along with offensive lineman Ryan Coll and defensive end Marlem Louis.

The Spiders open against Morgan State at Robins Stadium on Sept. 2.