Buc-ee’s comes to New Kent; Altria buys NJOY; Gen Z candidates
NEW YORK - There were those who wondered where was the Tyler Burton who made himself available for the 2022 NBA draft before recommitting to the University of Richmond, saying he was “coming back to take over” as a senior.
That Tyler Burton was at Barclays Center Tuesday.
That was Burton driving between two Massachusetts players along the baseline for a tone-setting dunk early in Richmond’s 71-38 win in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament. Two other powerful throw-downs by Burton followed as Richmond’s domination developed.
The 6-foot-7 Burton scored 19 of his 28 points in the first half, and was also UR’s leading defensive disruptor in the 12th-seeded Spiders’ mauling of 13th-seeded Massachusetts.
"It's March ... You've got to do what you've got to do to survive," said Burton, who's from Uxbridge, Mass.
Poll: Youngkin trails Trump, DeSantis in Va. GOP presidential preference
Farmville native caught with 42 lbs of cocaine, $862K in drug money gets 17 years
Buc-ee's plans New Kent travel center, plans 2027 opening date
Richmond police demand $7,800 for copy of their general policies
5 restaurants to try at Richmond Black Restaurant Experience kicking off Sunday
At Virginia, another undersized point guard hopes to follow Kihei Clark's path to stardom
From thrift-store shopping to making breakfast, UVa's seniors have developed a strong bond
Updates on Spiders coach Chris Mooney 'have been very positive'
It will cost $3.5 million to polish the Diamond — even though it's to be demolished
Former Richmond pharma exec, cousin arrested for insider trading
Virginia State Superintendent Jillian Balow resigns
More animal cruelty charges filed against ex-Virginia horse show judge
Why Movieland says you have to be 17 to attend a movie after 7:30 p.m.
Basketball state playoffs rundown: Schedule, brackets for all the VHSL, VISAA action around the state this weekend
Controversial UVa board member apologizes for texts targeting students, administrators
The Spiders (15-17) advance to Wednesday’s 2 p.m. second-round meeting with fifth-seeded George Mason (19-12), and the game will be televised by the USA Network. The Patriots won 62-60 at the Robins Center Saturday, and defeated UR 62-58 in Fairfax on Dec. 31.
The regular season was not what the defending champion Spiders or Burton had in mind. They were inconsistent, particularly on offense. Burton seemed to wait too long too often to shift into attack mode in many games.
He went after the Minutemen without hesitation Tuesday, and made 11 of 21 attempts (two 3-pointers). Burton converted six of his first nine shots and also took a couple of charges when the outcome was in doubt. He had 3 assists, 3 steals, and 6 rebounds.
"We came in and we were on every part of the game plan that we had discussed, and did it to a high level with quite a bit of urgency," said Peter Thomas, UR's interim coach.
Matt Grace, a 6-9 fifth-year player, added 13 points for UR, which got 10 rebounds and 6 assists from 7-0 Neal Quinn (7 points).
Richmond had lost three straight games, and nine of its last 12.
Earlier Tuesday, the A-10 announced its season-ending honors, and Burton was not included on the first team, which was selected by league coaches. He made second team. In preseason, Burton was viewed among the leading player-of-the-year candidates.
"I wouldn't say that it played into the motivation of the game," said Burton. "I'm just going to go out there with a lot of confidence in myself. Them putting me on the second team means they think there's five, six players better than me in this conference. Whether I agree or disagree, it doesn't really matter.
"At this point, we've got to get wins."
Richmond’s edge was 10-9 after seven minutes as the Spiders and Minutemen (15-16) seemed to be getting accustomed to the tournament setting and Barclays Center. Then UR took off behind Burton and defense that forced 13 first-half UMass turnovers, not with full-court pressure, but with active and hands and occupation of passing lanes.
"Defense is always kind of the focal point for us," said Grace. "That's what we really tying to do. Play hard and get turnovers, force turnovers, and have that translate to good offense."
Richmond offense started by pushing the ball to Quinn on the low block. That influenced the way UMass was defending.
"When you can score inside, it kind of opens everything up for everyone else in getting guys open shots from 3 and things like that," said Grace. "So, just kind of playing inside and then out is what we like to do and it showed up for us today."
UMass finished with 20 turnovers. UR made 11 steals.
Richmond led 31-18 at halftime and then stretched the advantage to 55-25 with seven minutes remaining.
"I thought we did a lot of standing around. Lack of leadership, having a guy that gets us into what we're trying to do, makes guys get where they belong," said first-year UMass coach Frank Martin. "We've struggled with that the whole second half of the year.
"Missing shots broke our spirit."
Photos from the UR men's basketball season
Duquesne's Joe Reece takes a shot as UR's Neal Quinn defends in the Robin Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Tyler Burton passes the ball away from Duquesne's Kareem Rozier in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Marcus Randolph and Jason Nelson celebrate as the Spiders pulled ahead of Duquesne in the last seconds of the game in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as Duquesne's David Dixon defends in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Duquesne's David Dixon blocks a shot by UR's Neal Quinn in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as Duquesne's Joe Reece defends in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as Duquesne's Joe Reece and R.J. Gunn, right, defend in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as Duquesne's Tevin Brewer and Matus Hronsky, right, defend in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Jason Nelson shot over Duquesne's Tevin Brewer and Matus Hronsky (14) at the Robins Center Saturday.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Jason Nelson drove between George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean during the Spiders' Wednesday night win at the Robins Center.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
George Washington’s Hunter Dean looks for a shot as UR’s Tyler Burton defends in an Atlantic 10 matchup at the Robins Center. Burton recorded four steals to go with a game-high 26 points in the Spiders’ home win.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR’s Matt Grace disrupts a shot by George Washington’s Maximus Edwards in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
George Washington's James Bishop takes a shot as UR's Matt Grace defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
George Washington's Hunter Dean takes a shot as UR's Andre Gustavson defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
George Washington's Hunter Dean looks for a shot as UR's Tyler Burton defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson takes a shot as George Washington's Maximus Edwards, left, and Noel Brown defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Neal Quinn and George Washington's Amir Harris vie for a rebound in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Tyler Burton takes a shot as George Washington's Noel Brown defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Roche battles for control of a loose ball with George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, anbd Qwanzi Samuels in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Matt Grace disrupts a shot by George Washington's Maximus Edwards in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Matt Grace disrupts a shot by George Washington's Maximus Edwards in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Coppin State guard Justin Steers (1) and Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) fight for a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks past Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) goes up for two as Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) and guard Mike Hood (2) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) fights for a rebound from Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) and forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) and guard Mike Hood (2) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) celebrates his score during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond players make their way to the locker room after defeating Coppin State in a NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Nelson (1) looks on after shooting and missing a three pointer during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Nelson (1) makes a pass to center Neal Quinn (32) as Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Mike Walz (21) blocks a Coppin State guard Sam Sessoms (3) shot during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) shoots for three during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) makes a pass as Coppin State forward Luka Tekavcic (33) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Roche (11) shoots three points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) makes a pass as Coppin State guard Sam Sessoms (3) and guard Malik Battle (0) defend during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) shoots for two over Coppin State players during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) shoots over Coppin State guard Alex Rojas (13) and forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) shoots over Coppin State forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) dunks over Coppin State guard Kam'Ron Blue (10) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) celebrates his two points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) celebrates his score during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Roche (11) shoots three during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton is fouled while throwing down a dunk against Coppin State at the Robins Center. Burton scored a team-high 20 points for the Spiders, who enter their Atlantic 10 schedule at 7-6.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) gets fouled while dunking during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH