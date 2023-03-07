NEW YORK - There were those who wondered where was the Tyler Burton who made himself available for the 2022 NBA draft before recommitting to the University of Richmond, saying he was “coming back to take over” as a senior.

That Tyler Burton was at Barclays Center Tuesday.

That was Burton driving between two Massachusetts players along the baseline for a tone-setting dunk early in Richmond’s 71-38 win in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament. Two other powerful throw-downs by Burton followed as Richmond’s domination developed.

The 6-foot-7 Burton scored 19 of his 28 points in the first half, and was also UR’s leading defensive disruptor in the 12th-seeded Spiders’ mauling of 13th-seeded Massachusetts.

"It's March ... You've got to do what you've got to do to survive," said Burton, who's from Uxbridge, Mass.

The Spiders (15-17) advance to Wednesday’s 2 p.m. second-round meeting with fifth-seeded George Mason (19-12), and the game will be televised by the USA Network. The Patriots won 62-60 at the Robins Center Saturday, and defeated UR 62-58 in Fairfax on Dec. 31.

The regular season was not what the defending champion Spiders or Burton had in mind. They were inconsistent, particularly on offense. Burton seemed to wait too long too often to shift into attack mode in many games.

He went after the Minutemen without hesitation Tuesday, and made 11 of 21 attempts (two 3-pointers). Burton converted six of his first nine shots and also took a couple of charges when the outcome was in doubt. He had 3 assists, 3 steals, and 6 rebounds.

"We came in and we were on every part of the game plan that we had discussed, and did it to a high level with quite a bit of urgency," said Peter Thomas, UR's interim coach.

Matt Grace, a 6-9 fifth-year player, added 13 points for UR, which got 10 rebounds and 6 assists from 7-0 Neal Quinn (7 points).

Richmond had lost three straight games, and nine of its last 12.

Earlier Tuesday, the A-10 announced its season-ending honors, and Burton was not included on the first team, which was selected by league coaches. He made second team. In preseason, Burton was viewed among the leading player-of-the-year candidates.

"I wouldn't say that it played into the motivation of the game," said Burton. "I'm just going to go out there with a lot of confidence in myself. Them putting me on the second team means they think there's five, six players better than me in this conference. Whether I agree or disagree, it doesn't really matter.

"At this point, we've got to get wins."

Richmond’s edge was 10-9 after seven minutes as the Spiders and Minutemen (15-16) seemed to be getting accustomed to the tournament setting and Barclays Center. Then UR took off behind Burton and defense that forced 13 first-half UMass turnovers, not with full-court pressure, but with active and hands and occupation of passing lanes.

"Defense is always kind of the focal point for us," said Grace. "That's what we really tying to do. Play hard and get turnovers, force turnovers, and have that translate to good offense."

Richmond offense started by pushing the ball to Quinn on the low block. That influenced the way UMass was defending.

"When you can score inside, it kind of opens everything up for everyone else in getting guys open shots from 3 and things like that," said Grace. "So, just kind of playing inside and then out is what we like to do and it showed up for us today."

UMass finished with 20 turnovers. UR made 11 steals.

Richmond led 31-18 at halftime and then stretched the advantage to 55-25 with seven minutes remaining.

"I thought we did a lot of standing around. Lack of leadership, having a guy that gets us into what we're trying to do, makes guys get where they belong," said first-year UMass coach Frank Martin. "We've struggled with that the whole second half of the year.

"Missing shots broke our spirit."

