Last call has arrived for the University of Richmond to show it can do some damage away from the Robins Center, and build off that for a postseason run.
The Spiders are a team whose verdicts have been rendered in two very different courts: home (12-3) and not at home (2-12).
“We’ve been in a lot of games on the road, and have had stretches where we kind of let games get away from us,” said Peter Thomas, the UR interim coach whose team (14-15, 7-9 Atlantic 10) closes its road schedule Wednesday night at Saint Joseph’s (13-16, 7-10).
Six times away from the Robins Center – at Charleston, vs. Syracuse in Brooklyn, N.Y., at William & Mary, at George Mason, at George Washington and at La Salle – the Spiders lost by six or fewer points. At the Robins Center, they have been far more effective in the final few minutes of tight games.
“The things that we do well when we win have to show up whether we’re at home or on the road,” said Thomas, who stepped in for Chris Mooney two games ago. The coach is unavailable due to heart surgery and recovery time.
“On the road in general, we have to play well for 40 minutes. I think we’ve been able to do that better at home this year. I don’t think there’s any magic formula for playing better on the road. You just have to be tough to stay consistent when things inevitably are harder on the road. The crowd’s against you. Your shots don’t go in maybe like they will at home.”
Richmond’s last road game was a 73-58 loss at VCU on Friday night, and the Rams ascended to the top of the A-10 standings this season largely by winning some close games away from the Siegel Center, Thomas pointed out.
“When you do that, I think that builds a confidence that when you get in those situations, you look around, and they expect to win,” Thomas said. “That is really what has kind of helped them through this year.”
Saint Joseph’s has lost four straight games and in its last two was beaten 88-63 at home by VCU and 89-76 at St. Bonaventure. Wednesday’s game at the Hawks' Hagan Arena begins at 7 p.m., and will be televised by MASN2.
UR senior forward Tyler Burton said the Spiders hit the road “Just keeping our own energy as a group and just staying focused on us and us only, not worried about the crowd, not worried about the other team, what’s going on with the referees, whatever that may be.
“Just focus on what we need to do and accomplishing the task at hand.”
After Richmond returns from Philadelphia, it will turn its attention to its final regular-season date, against George Mason Saturday (12:30 p.m.) at the Robins Center. The A-10 tournament will be held next week at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The key as the season winds down is “sticking together. I remember what it took last year to get to the (NCAA) tournament and win a game,” fifth-year guard Andre Gustavson said of the Spiders’ 2022 run to the A-10 title and their NCAA tournament victory over Big Ten champion Iowa.
“And I think our guys are more than ready for that.”
Photos from the UR men's basketball season
Duquesne's Joe Reece takes a shot as UR's Neal Quinn defends in the Robin Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Marcus Randolph and Jason Nelson celebrate as the Spiders pulled ahead of Duquesne in the last seconds of the game in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Duquesne's David Dixon blocks a shot by UR's Neal Quinn in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as Duquesne's Joe Reece and R.J. Gunn, right, defend in the Robins Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond's Jason Nelson drove between George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean during the Spiders' Wednesday night win at the Robins Center.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
George Washington’s Hunter Dean looks for a shot as UR’s Tyler Burton defends in an Atlantic 10 matchup at the Robins Center. Burton recorded four steals to go with a game-high 26 points in the Spiders’ home win.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATC
George Washington's Hunter Dean takes a shot as UR's Andre Gustavson defends in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Nelson presses down court as George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, and Hunter Dean defend in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Neal Quinn and George Washington's Amir Harris vie for a rebound in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
UR's Jason Roche battles for control of a loose ball with George Washington's Brendan Adams, left, anbd Qwanzi Samuels in the Robins Center Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH
Coppin State guard Justin Steers (1) and Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) fight for a rebound during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) goes up for two as Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Isaiah Bigelow (24) fights for a rebound from Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) and forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) celebrates his score during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond players make their way to the locker room after defeating Coppin State in a NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Nelson (1) looks on after shooting and missing a three pointer during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Nelson (1) makes a pass to center Neal Quinn (32) as Coppin State guard Mike Hood (2) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Mike Walz (21) blocks a Coppin State guard Sam Sessoms (3) shot during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) shoots for three during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) makes a pass as Coppin State forward Luka Tekavcic (33) defends during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Roche (11) shoots three points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) makes a pass as Coppin State guard Sam Sessoms (3) and guard Malik Battle (0) defend during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Marcus Randolph (2) celebrates his three points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Andre Gustavson (22) shoots for two over Coppin State players during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) shoots over Coppin State guard Alex Rojas (13) and forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) shoots over Coppin State forward Daniel Titus (24) during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton (3) celebrates his two points during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond center Neal Quinn (32) celebrates his score during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond guard Jason Roche (11) shoots three during a NCAA basketball game between Coppin State and Richmond on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Richmond forward Tyler Burton is fouled while throwing down a dunk against Coppin State at the Robins Center. Burton scored a team-high 20 points for the Spiders, who enter their Atlantic 10 schedule at 7-6.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
