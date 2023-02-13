Seven of the University of Richmond’s 13 losses were decided by four or fewer points.

"I feel like we’re not that far off," said UR coach Chris Mooney, whose team has won three games decided by five or fewer points.

The Spiders on Saturday were on the winning end in a close one, a 74-71 decision over visiting Loyola Chicago. The down-the-stretch execution gave UR guard Andre Gustavson reason to believe the Spiders' troublesome trend in tight games may have faded.

“I think we’re coming together,” said Gustavson, who scored a career-high 15 against the Ramblers and was UR’s best perimeter defender. “I think there’s just singular moments I can think of like for myself that have gone wrong (late) in the games.”

Gustavson had defensive breakdowns, mostly fouls, that cost the Spiders in climactic chapters of multiple games as he guarded opponents’ primary offensive threats.

“But I feel like everybody knows that I take accountability on that and I feel like everybody is understanding the mistakes they’re making, and making sure that just doesn’t happen again,” he said. “(Saturday vs. the Ramblers) was a good day in that sense.

“I think we’re maturing. I would say that, and then I would also say that I feel like the guys know now what it feels like, winning games like (Saturday’s). As long as we’re good on defense, create turnovers, we give ourselves a chance to win. And we also can’t forget to be really aggressive on the offensive end.”

The question hovering over the Spiders (13-13, 6-7 Atlantic 10) as they approach Wednesday night’s game at La Salle: How badly will they be limping upon arrival at Gola Arena?

Richmond’s top reserve, 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow, missed the Loyola Chicago game because of a sprained right foot, and 7-0 Neal Quinn left in the first half with a sprained left ankle. He did not return. Each wore an immobilizing boot while observing that win.

The absences of those two Saturday led to seven minutes from 6-11 freshman center Mike Walz, who could be in for more playing time if Bigelow and Quinn are again unavailable.

“He is a really good player and his passing ability is really good,” Gustavson said of Walz, who had three assists against the Ramblers. “We know everybody on the bench can contribute … We all trust them. That’s why I feel like it still works even though some guys go down, which is just part of it.”

Richmond shot 54% - second highest of season - against Loyola Chicago.

The Explorers (12-13, 6-6 A-10), under first-year coach Fran Dunphy (La Salle Class of 1970), have won four consecutive games and are driven by the backcourt combination of 6-1 sophomore Khalil Brantley (14.3 ppg) and 6-4 senior Josh Nickelberry (11.2 ppg), in his second season at La Salle after two at Louisville.

Richmond has lost six of its last nine, but as Mooney pointed out regarding the A-10, “I feel like none of the 15 teams are really rolling, and so the last quarter (of the conference schedule) becomes that much more important for everyone. That gives opportunity to each team."

A late-season surge in a league with parity, particularly in its midsection, almost certainly will require additional victories in tight games.

“We’ve talked about when it’s that close, it really does mean if this play would have happened differently, or if that shot would have gone in, or that defensive assignment was perfect, then we may have turned that game around and won,” said Mooney. “Even though there are million things that happen during a game, each little play can feel like that.

“We just hope to tighten up the concentration that we have and make sure we’re aware of how important everything is.”

Note: Saturday’s sell-out of 7,201 at the Robins Center was the Spiders’ fourth this season, the most sell-outs Richmond has had since 2019-20.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season