Spiders with in-house move name co-offensive coordinators

The University of Richmond made an in-house move to fill its vacancy at offensive coordinator.

Coach Russ Huesman said Friday that the position would be shared by current staff members Adam Ross, who has been the Spiders’ run-game coordinator and offensive line coach, and Winston October, who has coached the team’s receivers.

“Obviously, they’re both excellent football coaches. Their position groups were well-coached and they’ve got a lot of football experience between them,” Huesman said. “I wanted to keep the same offense, terminology, philosophy that we had this past year.

“So I thought it was going to be the best move and pretty happy to have them both do it.”

The Spiders averaged 31 points and 424 yards in 2022 with the Air Raid system and Billy Cosh in his one and only year as offensive coordinator. He shifted to Western Michigan, as that program’s OC.

Ross and October will continue to supervise their positions groups.

Ross has been a member of Huesman’s Richmond staff for six years. October was new to UR as a coach in 2022, but he was a four-year starter as a Spiders defensive back 1994-98. October was also on staffs at William & Mary and VMI.