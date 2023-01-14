Spiders' woes at St. Bonaventure extended

Three transfer guards shot St. Bonaventure by the University of Richmond Saturday. The Spiders lost on the Bonnies’ home court for the fifth consecutive time.

UR fell 71-63 as Moses Flowers (Hartford) and Daryl Banks (Saint Peter’s) each scored 20, and Kyrell Luc (Holy Cross) added 17. SBU improved to 8-1 at home.

"I thought our defense was good, and for the first half was excellent," said UR coach Chris Mooney. "But you have to get some points in the paint, you have to convert those opportunities in transition.

"We just didn't do enough of that to give ourselves easy baskets."

The Spiders (10-8, 3-2 A-10) held a 31-23 lead early in the second half and it was tied 39-39 with 12 minutes left. At that stage, the Bonnies (9-9, 3-2 A-10) accelerated behind its guards and Richmond got stuck on 39 for four minutes.

"Just too many turnovers," said Mooney, whose team committed 15, to St. Bonaventure's 8.

SBU went on a 12-0 run and then stretched the lead to 15 (56-41) with 7:21 remaining. Richmond came back behind forwards Tyler Burton (15 points), Matt Grace (16) and reserve Isaiah Bigelow (13). The Bonnies’ lead slipped to four (59-55) with 2:53 left, but St. Bonaventure’s high-scoring guards secured the win at the Reilly Center.

"We need to be more aggressive," said Mooney of Spiders' offense.

UR was 4 for 15 from the field to start the second half. Mooney wants amplified productivity from 7-foot Neal Quinn, who missed four of five shots and scored 4 points.

"Even if that doesn't always result in shot attempts, he just needs to be aggressive going to the basket and trying stuff when he's in the low post," said Mooney. "And then I think that, just with some movement and some aggression, that will help (Burton) to be a little bit more free."

The Spiders missed 12 of their first 15 shots, but generated some momentum behind 3-point power from Jason Roche (three in the first half) and Grace (two in the first half) to lead 29-23 at the break.

"Once you see a couple go in, it kind of builds the morale for everyone," said Grace.

Richmond committed nine of its 15 turnovers and made 39% in the first half. Burton had twice as many turnovers (four) as field goals (two) in the first half.

But the Spiders limited St. Bonaventure, which has six transfers and three freshmen, to 26% shooting in the first half. The Bonnies managed one field goal in the opening 10 minutes. They were able to stay close through the first half by making seven of eight from the free-throw line.

"It was a good defensive start by both teams, but a frustrating start on the offensive end (for the Spiders)," said Mooney.

Richmond grew its lead to eight – 31-23 – early in the second half, but the Bonnies rallied with strong guard play and UR missed six of seven shots during a damaging stretch.

"They made a lot of tough shots and got in a rhythm," Grace said of the Bonnies. "And we weren't able to stop that."

The Spiders close a two-game road swing 1-1, having won 61-57 at Davidson Wednesday night.

Notes: Guard Dji Bailey was once again available after missing seven games with hand injury. Guard Connor Crabtree missed his second straight game with ankle issue.