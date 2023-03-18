A promising foundation seems set. The University of Richmond women’s basketball program is in growth mode with all but one regular scheduled to return next year.

That’s why current participation in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament represents a valuable bonus chapter during this season in which UR has won more than 20 times for the first time since 2012.

Among the members of the UR rotation, there is only one senior, 6-foot-2 graduate Emilija Krista Grava, who averages 6 points and 2 rebounds, and plays about 18 minutes a game.

“I know the past few years here haven’t been amazing with wins and everything, but building on this for the future – not just sticking to the present – obviously the goal is an NCAA tournament,” said 6-foot-2 junior Addie Budnik, the team’s leading scorer (13.8 ppg). “We didn’t get that this year, so taking what we have, being grateful for it, taking the opportunity and just running with it.

“I think there’s been a culture change over the last few years.”

The Spiders (21-10) seem in excellent shape moving forward, as long as current players remain in the program and are not lured by the transfer portal.

“I really, really like this group. I think everybody here is welcomed back, and I think everybody here has shown and expressed an interest in coming back,” said fourth-year coach Aaron Roussell. “But things change in this day and age. There are very few teams that don’t have some attrition, whether it’s top of the rotation for something different, or whether it’s the bottom of the rotation for minutes.

“We’ve been open with that. ‘Hey, everybody has different things that make them happy.’ And if playing time is something that makes you happy and this isn’t it (at UR), then we can have that conversation. If a certain role is something you’re not getting here, we’re open to that.

“But I do think there’s a level of happiness here, and that these kids get along really well, and there’s an aura of excitement for what the future holds for this.”

The Spiders in Monday night’s second round of the WNIT will return to Rhode Island (25-6), where UR fell 75-49 on Jan. 18. In that game, Richmond experienced one of its least productive offensive games, shooting 28.8%, missing 20 of 24 from 3-point distance and 9 of 20 from the free-throw line.

Rhode Island has consistently brought out the worst in opponents. The Rams, who tied with Massachusetts for the A-10’s best record (14-2), led the A-10 in scoring defense (56.4 ppg) and opponents shoot 36.4%.

Rhode Island is 14-1 at home.

The winner of the Richmond-Rhode Island second-rounder next meets the winner of Monday night’s Massachusetts-Harvard game in what the WNIT labels the “Super 16.” There are no seeds in the WNIT and no formal determination yet on where UR’s subsequent game would be later in the week if it defeated Rhode Island.

But Roussell suggested after UR beat Pennsylvania 75-52 in the first round Thursday at the Robins Center that the Spiders would leave Virginia packing for two games in New England.

Richmond lost to Massachusetts in the A-10 tournament semifinals and Rhode Island fell to Saint Louis in the A-10 tournament semifinals. At home, the Rams beat visiting Boston University 46-40 in a WNIT first-round game Friday night.

“Getting to postseason is a huge deal, said Roussell. “You’re in a 15-team conference and there’s only one team goes to the NCAAs. This (the WNIT) is a big accomplishment.”