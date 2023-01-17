Spiders work around offensive bumps, clamp down on Rhode Island 64-57

The University of Richmond will ride a confidence-building victory into Friday night’s showdown with VCU. Most of that confidence was built on defense.

The Spiders were less than outstanding offensively against a struggling A-10 opponent without much height, but they pushed through some sloppy ballhandling and pulled away in the second half to pick up a 64-57 win Tuesday night over Rhode Island at the Robins Center.

Defense did the trick, as it has often this season for UR, and 6-foot-5 Andre Gustavson's fingerprints could be found all over this with good positioning, shot-contesting, deflections, a blocked shot and a pair of steals.

Richmond (11-8, 4-2 A-10) improved to 9-1 at home. Rhode Island (6-12, 2-4 A-10) fell to 0-6 on the road. UR won eight of its last 11, and has beaten Rhode Island in five consecutive meetings.

The Spiders went from a 31-27 halftime lead to a 40-30 advantage with 12 minutes left, and a 15-point edge with 5:50 remaining. They had more offensive firepower - 6-7 Tyler Burton scored 23, 7-0 Neal Quinn added 14 - and defensive intensity that sliced Rhody's playbook to primarily 3-point attempts.

Rhode Island kept clawing behind those 3s and drives, forcing UR to hit free throws in the final minute to seal it.

Burton got Richmond moving effectively and purposefully early. He scored 7 of the Spiders’ first 11 points. UR led 7-0, and Rams coach Archie Miller did not wait until the first scheduled media timeout to hit pause. He called timeout to stop the Spiders’ Burton-fueled momentum.

By hitting three 3-pointers, Rhode Island got back into it more quickly than Richmond earned the lead. But the smallish Rams were so heavily reliant on the 3. They lacked dependable interior scoring options. They often simultaneously played for guards and either shot a 3 or tried to get into the lane and create for teammates on cuts to the basket.

Fifteen of URI’s 27 shots in the first half came from 3-point distance.

Richmond had a skilled big man, Quinn, a Lafayette transfer who used footwork and moves in the low post to score 8 in the first half on 4-of-7 shooting. The Spiders led at the break, an advantage built largely on outscoring the Rams 18-10 in the paint.

The Spiders’ lead at the midpoint could have been significantly larger if not for the seven turnovers they committed. UR dealt with Rhody’s quick hands on defense, but some of those turnovers were the result of careless ballhandling as opposed to defensive pressure.

That should concern the Spiders as they prepare for Friday night’s date with VCU, known for its disruptive, turnover-causing defense. Rhody scored 11 first-half points from UR turnovers.

Though Burton was UR’s leading man early, Rhode Island began paying more attention to him and Burton’s impact faded some, though he still scored 11 first-half points.

Richmond needed major comebacks to top URI in last season’s two meetings. In Kingston, R.I., the Spiders trailed by 15 with 19 minutes left and used pressure defense to win 70-63. In the first round of the A-10 tournament, Rhode Island led by 15 with 15 minutes left and the Spiders again applied defensive pressure that caused turnovers on the way to a 64-59 win.

In this meeting, Rhode Island had a new coach, Miller, the former N.C. State guard who previously coached at Dayton (2011-17) and Indiana (2017-21).

The Rams, who had lost four straight to the Spiders, were averaging 15 turnovers. They continued to experience trouble in that area (14 TOs).

Next: The Spiders host VCU Friday at 7 p.m. in a game that will be televised by ESPN2.