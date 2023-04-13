Accomplished distance runner Keira D’Amato, a Richmond area resident, often trains around the Pony Pasture setting near the James River, and in adjacent neighborhoods. Thursday, she recognized that territory as her “favorite place.”

D’Amato said she followed that path while training Wednesday, “and I feel like one out of every three times I run in that route I see like a bald eagle, which is just so beautiful.”

No bald eagle sightings are guaranteed by the Sports Backers, but the Richmond based organization on Thursday in conjunction with the University of Richmond announced a new running event that will take participants where D’Amato most enjoys training.

Sports Backers Executive Director Jon Lugbill at UR’s Jepson Alumni Center introduced the Virginia Credit Union River City Half and River City 5K. The event - the "Half" refers to a half-marathon - begins on March 9, 2024, and will start and end on the UR campus. Runners will travel over and along the James River and through neighborhoods between time spent traversing UR grounds.

“If you think about having a beautiful course in Richmond that highlights the things that we’re most proud of, this is incredible,” said Lugbill.

Runners in the half-marathon will cross the Huguenot Bridge, along Riverside Drive, cross the Nickel Bridge, and through the Carillon and Windsor Farms neighborhoods.

The 5K course goes through the UR campus and along River Road before taking runners across the Huguenot Bridge and back to UR.

“At the University of Richmond, among our biggest priorities are the well-being of our students, our staff and our faculty, and engaging with a broader community," said Kevin F. Hallock, UR's president. "And I can’t think of a better partner to work with on this project, to have this 5K and half marathon starting and ending here on our beautiful campus, and helping to contribute to our broader community.

“So Jon, I’m delighted to be working with you and your fabulous team.”

The Virginia Credit Union River City Half and River City 5K are the latest additions to the inventory of running events and other happenings operated by the Sports Backers. The list includes the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K in April and the Richmond Marathon in November. Lugbill said the new event will be “major in scale,” comparable to those two established races.

“I think it’s really perfect timing,” D’Amato said of the new event. “We were talking about that if you’re doing the 5K, it’s perfect timing training for Monument Avenue. If you’re doing a spring marathon, there’s just a gap in half-marathons across the U.S.

“And I feel like this is such a perfect race to insert into your training plan. So there’s definitely, this is filling a void I feel like in races, and it’s really cool it’s happening here in Richmond.”

The Virginia Credit Union Half will be capped at 2,000 participants. Additional information about the event can be found at sportsbackers.org. The mission of Sports Backers is to inspire people to live actively.