Winston October was born in Guyana's seaport capital of Georgetown. His mother moved to New York and joined the U.S. Army when October was 3.

The two spent time in Belgium, Georgia, California and Indiana before settling in Northern Virginia when October was a ninth-grader.

As a 5-foot-8 University of Richmond defensive back and very effective punt returner from 1994-98, October, a team captain, was named all-conference four times and went on to play professionally and coach in Canada.

October’s background establishes that he knows how to adapt and overcome. This football season will provide a major challenge along that line.

As the Spiders’ first-year play-caller, October succeeds Billy Cosh, who moved to the Western Michigan staff as OC after helping Richmond average 31 points and 424 yards in 2022. The Spiders went 9-4 (6-2 in CAA Football) and made their first FCS playoff appearance since 2016.

“Just having the ability to build off what we did last year is something that I’m looking forward to,” said October, who was UR receivers coach and will continue in that role.

The Spiders' offensive system is expected to be similar to the one Cosh used last year, but the skill players involved will be very different. Therein rests the test for October, who is sharing the offensive coordinator’s job with Adam Ross, the Spiders’ line coach.

At William & Mary, a similar change has happened, though not as acute. The Tribe, who advanced to the FCS quarterfinals and finished 11-2 with a CAA Football championship (7-1), lost defensive coordinator Vincent Brown in January. Brown, who led W&M's defense for four years and was also the program's associate head coach, became the head coach at North Carolina A&T, which is in its first year as a CAA Football member.

W&M, like Richmond, elevated a pair of position coaches to co-coordinators. Ras-I Dowling and Bo Revell share the Tribe’s DC job.

How Richmond and William & Mary adapt to these new, under-the-spotlight coordinators figures to significantly impact well-regarded teams.

The Tribe are ranked No. 4 in the FCS preseason poll produced by Athlon Sports and No. 7 in that of HERO Sports. William & Mary is the highest-rated CAA Football team in those polls, and therefore has unofficially been designated as the league’s team to beat.

“I think we’ve got a chance to be really good, knock on wood. We’ve still got a lot to prove,” said W&M coach Mike London.

Richmond checked in at No. 21 in the Athlon Sports preseason poll and at No. 23 in the HERO Sports preseason poll. CAA Football media day is July 25, and then the league’s official preseason poll (based on coaches’ voting) will be released.

The reason for W&M’s preseason acclaim is the large number of returning regulars. They are led by linebacker John Pius (CAA defensive player of the year), quarterback Darius Wilson, running back Bronson Yoder and defensive lineman Nate Lynn. Fifteen starters are back, and the defense has several veterans.

Retaining that core of quality players and bringing back key pieces of a rushing offense that ranked No. 3 in the FCS (265.8 yards per game) eases the acclimation for Dowling and Revell.

At Richmond, October’s task is considerably more daunting.

“Some young kids have to get better,” Coach Russ Huesman said.

The Spiders’ defense through spring ball was way ahead of the offense, with good reason. In addition to the offensive coordinator, Cosh, UR lost quarterback Reece Udinski, who completed 73.4% and threw for 3,614 yards with 29 touchdowns and 5 interceptions last season; his top two receivers, Jakob Herres and Leroy Henley; and the team’s leading rusher, Aaron Dykes.

Furthermore, the player expected to step into the premier receiver role, Jasiah Williams (Thomas Dale High), suffered a knee injury during the spring and is not expected to play until late this season, if at all. Last season, Williams had 82 receptions for 609 yards and four TDs.

October was new to UR as a coach in 2022. He previously worked on staffs at William & Mary and VMI as a position coach. October called plays during part of his time as an assistant coach in the Canadian Football League (2018-21).

“Every year, even guys who have been (calling plays) forever, you have to kind of get your mind right for each year because each year is a different year,” said October.

Redshirt sophomore Kyle Wickersham, a 6-foot-3 225-pounder, is projected as UR’s top quarterback. He played in four games and attempted three passes last year, when the Spiders finished ranked No. 13 nationally in passing (282.5 ypg).

Less reliance on the pass is expected this season, until a new quarterback – and a new play-caller – become comfortable in their positions.

