The coach of one of the nation’s most successful college basketball teams is a former University of Richmond assistant. But he never was on the Spiders' bench at a game.

Confused?

Rodney Terry, the interim coach at No. 5 Texas (20-5), had been an assistant under Jerry Wainwright at UNC Wilmington for four years when Wainwright was hired by Richmond in 2002. Terry came with Wainwright to UR.

Seven weeks after Terry arrived at Richmond, he left for the Texas staff, on which he worked 2002-11. Terry is a Texas native.

"One of the strengths we had at Wilmington was continuity of staff. This is good for Rodney, but I hate to lose him. He's a really good coach and a really good person," Wainwright said at the time. "Getting back home was very attractive to him, and I understand that."

Terry eventually became head coach at UTEP and Fresno State before returning to Texas last year as an assistant to Chris Beard.

Beard was suspended in December after he was charged with third-degree felony domestic violence after an altercation with his fiancé. Beard was fired in January.

Oddly, there was a second assistant coach Wainwright hired after he arrived at UR who never was on the bench for a Spiders’ game. Wainwright brought Mike Wilson to Richmond from the Auburn staff, but Wilson’s coaching experience and other background information were misrepresented in media guides of college programs at which he had worked.

UR in June of 2002 fired Wilson, who had also been an assistant at Rhode Island, Baylor, UNC Wilmington, Spartanburg Methodist College, McNeese State, Penn State and Slippery Rock.

