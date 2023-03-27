The coach of a Final Four team is a former University of Richmond assistant. But he never was on the Spiders’ bench at a game.

Rodney Terry, the interim coach at Texas, had been an assistant under Jerry Wainwright at UNC Wilmington for four years when Wainwright was hired by Richmond in 2002. Terry came with Wainwright to UR.

Seven weeks after Terry arrived at Richmond, he left for the Texas staff, on which he worked 2002-11. Terry is a Texas native.

“One of the strengths we had at Wilmington was continuity of staff. This is good for Rodney, but I hate to lose him. He’s a really good coach and a really good person,” Wainwright said at the time. “Getting back home was very attractive to him, and I understand that.”

Terry eventually became head coach at UTEP and Fresno State, where he hired Wainwright as an assistant, before returning to Texas last year as an assistant to Chris Beard.

Beard was suspended in December after he was charged with third-degree felony domestic violence after an altercation with his fiancé. Beard was fired in January.

