The dialogue continued for UR's Chris Mooney and his Princeton coach, Hall of Famer Pete Carril

Editor's note: Upon the death of legendary basketball coach Pete Carril, who coached University of Richmond coach Chris Mooney at Princeton, the RTD offers this story from three years ago.

PHILADELPHIA — The two sat on courtside seats at Saint Joseph’s Hagan Arena on Wednesday night after the Hawks beat the University of Richmond 74-70.

Spiders coach Chris Mooney spoke occasionally during this 10-minute visit, but mostly listened to what the man next to him had to say.

Mooney has been doing this for decades.

Basketball Hall of Famer Pete Carril, 88, coached Mooney at Princeton during the early 1990s, when he started all 107 games of his college career, became a 1,000-point scorer, and helped the Tigers to a pair of Ivy League championships.

Through 29 seasons, Carril’s Princeton offense was well-known and admired for its spread-the-floor approach, backdoor cuts, and share-the-ball accentuation. Backed by this strategy, consistent execution, and proficient shooters at all positions, his players regularly defeated more talented opponents.

“So insightful. What other people see as complicated, he sees it very simply,” Mooney said of Carril (kuh-RILL), who led Princeton to 11 NCAA tournament appearances and the 1975 NIT championship. “He’s obviously been a huge mentor for me.”

Carril’s strong recommendation of Mooney to Jim Miller, Richmond’s director of athletics 2000-12, played a significant role when UR hired Mooney in 2005 after he directed the Air Force program for one season.

At Richmond, Mooney adopted many of Carril’s hoops concepts, though the Spiders operate at a pace much faster that Carril’s Tigers did.

In 1991, Carril summarized the Princeton offense by saying, “We pass, we cut, we shoot the ball well, and we look for good shots. The main thing is to get a good shot every time down the floor. If that’s old-fashioned, then I’m guilty.”

Following his time at Princeton, Carril worked as a Sacramento Kings assistant 1996-2002, and later was retained by the team as a consultant for a while. He now lives in Princeton, N.J., and occasionally observes Tigers’ practices.

According to Mooney, who starts three sophomores and two freshmen, his postgame chat with Carril at Saint Joseph’s centered on Richmond’s players.

“He was impressed by how good they are as young players,” said Mooney, who was encouraged by the analysis. “That’s how I feel also.”

Mooney and Carril communicate on a fairly regular basis, and Carril over the years traveled to Richmond to watch Spiders’ workouts. Mooney said he listens closely when Carril recommends “the things he would emphasize, or things he would like to see more of.”