Ryan Coll could be considered CAA Football’s MIP: Most Intriguing Player.

He arrived at UR as a tight end, the position he played early in his Spiders career, and evolved into an NFL prospect at offensive line, which he never played before 2021.

“It’s been interesting. It’s been fun,” said Coll. “I don’t know if I really had a plan for how it was going to go. Everything’s been kind of go with the flow, see what happens.”

He came a long way quickly, and UR coach Russ Huesman reserved his highest praise for this 6-foot-5 324-pounder from Gainesville and Battlefield High who was named second team AP All-American as an offensive tackle following last season.

Slowly, for effect, Huesman said these words: “The dude is good.”

Coll started seven games in 2019 as a tight end, the position he played in high school, missed most of the spring season of 2021 because of a leg injury, and as an offensive lineman in the fall of 2021 was a part-time starter. He emerged as a force last season, as Huesman projected Coll might.

Huesman, entering his seventh season, recalled thinking that when the Spiders' staff recruited and signed Coll, “we saw Alex Light 2.0 coming right down the pike at us.”

Light, from Salem, played offensive line at UR as a 6-6 310-pounder 2014-17 and went onto spend 2018 and 2019 with the Green Bay Packers. In Coll, Huesman saw comparable size and athleticism, though Coll was raw, as Light was, when he arrived at Richmond.

“That was a really good get back in the day when we got (Coll). We had a good feeling that he would kind of turn into what he’s turned into,” said Huesman. "That’s what it takes to play in the NFL. Those types of bodies, that size and athleticism.”

Said Coll of a potential NFL shot: “That’s my goal.”

Coll’s progress and leadership were recognized by teammates during spring sessions, when he was voted captain, along with linebacker Tristan Wheeler and defensive end Marlem Louis. Each is a redshirt senior.

“That was one of my biggest accomplishments so far I’d say,” said Coll. “I take that role seriously, and with a lot of pride. I’m definitely excited to represent my teammates.”

Coll played guard in 2021, then shifted to left tackle last season, primarily because of injuries among Spiders.

“I didn’t realize how different (the positions are) as far as timing and distance between me and the defender. Guard is much closer. Tackle, there’s a lot more finesse to it,” said Coll, a first team all-CAA selection in 2022. “I’m not even sure this year what I’m going to play.”

He's open to either spot, said Coll.

CAA Football will hold its annual media day Tuesday, when the league preseason poll and all-conference team will be announced. William & Mary is expected to be the favorite with numerous key players returning from a team that went 11-2. With a 7-1 record, W&M shared the 2022 CAA Football championship with New Hampshire.

The Tribe won a second-round FCS playoff game 54-14 over Gardner-Webb in Williamsburg before losing 55-7 at Montana State in the quarterfinals. W&M, ranked among the top 10 in multiple FCS preseason polls, opens at Campbell on the night of Thursday, Aug. 31.

Richmond comes off a 9-4 season (6-2 CAA) in which it advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Spiders eliminated visiting Davidson 41-0 in the first round of the FCS playoffs and lost 38-31 at Sacramento State in the second round. UR opens against Morgan State Sept. 2 at Robins Stadium.

"We obviously don't feel like we did what we wanted to do," said Coll. The UR goal is to advance farther than last year, he added.

