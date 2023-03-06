Unlucky or unfocused in close games? If it’s the former, the University of Richmond may be due. If it’s the latter, the Spiders may be doomed.

Richmond, though it has lost three straight and nine of 12, should head into Tuesday’s opening round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at Brooklyn's Barclays Center feeling reasonably assured it can hang with almost any team in the league.

The Spiders defeated five of the top eight seeds in the 15-team field: No. 3 Fordham, No. 4 Saint Louis, No. 6 Duquesne, No. 7 George Washington, and No. 8 Davidson.

Plus, No. 12 UR (14-17, 7-11 A-10) lost a pair of tight games to No. 5 George Mason, which would be the Spiders’ second-round opponent Wednesday at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center if they can eliminate No. 13 Massachusetts (15-15, 6-12) in Tuesday’s first-rounder that tips off the tournament at 11:30 a.m.

Richmond also defeated Drake, the 27-win Missouri Valley Conference champion, by 30, as well as Fairleigh Dickinson, which will represent the Northeast Conference in the NCAA tournament, 77-48, and a Temple team that won at No. 1 Houston.

The catch is Richmond probably will need to win a close one or two to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals, and that has been a Spiders’ problem. Eight of 17 losses were decided by four or fewer points. Richmond has also won four games by four or fewer points.

“I think we have a bad habit of getting down and then our tenacity grows, and we get close, and we inch closer and then the game gets within striking distance, like it did (Saturday),” UR senior forward Tyler Burton, referring to the Spiders’ final regular-season game, a 62-60 loss to GMU, which led by 18 in the second half.

“That is the bad habit we have, just being complacent until we get within striking distance. And then we get within striking distance (and lose), it makes them hurt a lot more.”

UR led by 3 with three minutes left in its 85-76 January loss at UMass.

The Spiders would need five victories at Barclays Center to repeat as champions of the A-10, which hasn’t had back-to-back title winners since ex-member Temple won three straight 2008-10. Richmond’s longest winning streak this season is three, in early January.

“It’s been an up-and-down year. We’ve played really good basketball at times and had some struggles, especially on the road,” said interim coach Peter Thomas. The Spiders are 2-13 away from the Robins Center.

“But I think the thing I’ve been really proud about this group is the resilience,” said Thomas. “That’s been one of strengths, bouncing back.”

Late-game execution being one Spiders' desire, here are two other keys to potential advancement:

Return of amazing Grace

UR was the sixth seed entering last season’s A-10 tournament at Washington’s Capital One Arena, and received a timely scoring punch from 6-foot-9 Matt Grace to get it past Dayton in the semifinals and Davidson in the championship game. Grace (8.4 ppg), a fifth-year player, faded as a scorer in Richmond’s last few games.

“I’ve said to Matt over the years, ‘I’m more confident in you than you,’” Coach Chris Mooney said before taking his medical leave of absence (heart surgery) on Feb. 17.

“I think he’s a great player because of the things he can do at his size. He makes it look very easy, handling the ball, passing, shooting. Those are rare things to have in a guy who’s 6-8 or 6-9.”

Trapping press

The Spiders used that pressure with 6-7 Burton at the point to come back from the 18-point, second-half deficit against GMU. The Patriots in the second half committed 10 of their 14 turnovers and made one 3. UR repeatedly employed that disruptive press in last season's league tournament.

Thomas said there is a risk of allowing easy baskets when calling for the press, but added that it often does energize a team and "I absolutely think it's something that can help us, especially if you get in a multiple-game situation in a tournament setting."

Photos from the UR men's basketball season