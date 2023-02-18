Direction of the University of Richmond basketball program will be in the hands of three first-year assistant coaches while Chris Mooney, the Spiders’ head coach, is away for an undetermined period because of heart surgery and recovery time.

Mooney announced Friday that in the coming week he will undergo at the University of Virginia Medical Center a procedure to remove an aneurysm in his ascending aorta and will miss the remainder of this season. Richmond has four regular-season games remaining, and then the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament March 7-12 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The player-procurement process subsequently tips off during this college basketball era in which postseason transfers are far more common than ever before, and Division I programs quickly turn their attention to retooling rosters.

Assistant coach Peter Thomas was named interim coach by UR and Mooney said Friday he will stay out of the management of Spiders basketball while he is on medical leave, at least to begin with.

Mooney’s hospital stay will last from four to seven days, he said. The recovery is projected to take between a month and two months. Mooney suggested he will gradually work his way back into the job he has held since 2005, but added he wasn’t sure how much he will be involved with Spiders basketball while recovering, or how soon.

“I want the guys to hear Peter’s voice, and get on with this as seamlessly as they can without me,” said Mooney, 50. “So therefore I don’t want to be calling at halftime, or anything like that. So I think I would err more on the side of being away because I think that’s what’s best for the team.”

Each of the Spiders’ three assistants – Thomas, David Boyden and Will Gipe - is in his first year in that position at Richmond, though Gipe was elevated during the offseason from a non-coaching, non-recruiting staff position. Thomas is a 2007 UR graduate and former captain on one of Mooney’s first teams at Richmond. He came from the Campbell staff and has about a decade of assistant-coaching experience on the Division I level, as does Boyden, a Hermitage High graduate.

“There are a lot of unknowns,” said John Hardt, UR’s vice president and director of athletics. “I spent a great deal of time (Thursday) night with Chris discussing the program and all the various issues that are in play as he focuses on his health situation.

“This time of year is an odd time of year for basketball in that it has been a long season, and yet the most critical portion of the season is on the near horizon.”

That includes the A-10 tournament, which the Spiders won last season for the first time since 2011. They then defeated Big Ten champion Iowa in the first round of the NCAA tournament. March and April have also become very important months on the college basketball calendar for the recruitment and acquisition of transfers.

Virtually all Division I programs are now involved in that postseason process as they fortify rosters that may be thinned by outgoing transfers, or target transfers rather than high-school prospects.

Richmond, for instance, brought in three transfers – 7-foot Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford) and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel) – during April of 2022. All three are key players for the Spiders (13-14, 6-8 A-10).

“We’ve never experienced this kind of a situation here, where we have an interim coach stepping in for the head coach,” said Hardt, who has been at UR since 2018. “We’re going to provide all the support we possibly can and do everything to continue having success on the court, but first and foremost right now, the priority is to get Chris the medical attention he needs to get him back on the road to wellness.”

There is no set date when Mooney will return at this time. Mooney said Friday that the procedure he will undergo has varying recovery lengths depending on the patient. Hardt said he is very confident that Mooney will make a full recovery and return as Spiders coach.

“Once recovered, I don’t think there will be any limits on what I am able to do,” said Mooney.

Richmond plays its first game without Mooney since his first season of 2005-06 Tuesday night against Saint Louis at the Robins Center.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season