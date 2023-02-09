WASHINGTON – Marcus Randolph of the University of Richmond converted a layup as the second overtime concluded. That was the only insignificant bucket in the Spiders’ traumatic, 107-105 loss at George Washington Wednesday night.

A game that started at 7:02 p.m. ended at 9:45 p.m., and the largest lead either team held was eight points (GW with 8:17 left in regulation). There were 26 made 3-pointers (14 by the Colonials, 12 by the Spiders) and 61 3s attempted. GW shot 55.6% and UR shot 51.4%.

Nine lead changes and eight ties were part of a crowd-pleasing (1,067 attended), extended-play evening in the area of D.C. referred to as “Foggy Bottom.” Andre Gustavson, the Spiders’ senior guard, played 46 minutes, and that was topped by GW graduate guard Brendan Adams, who played 48 and was one of four Colonials who participated more than 43 minutes.

“Everyone has got to start drinking right now, lots of water,” Richmond forward Matt Grace (career-high 28 points in 41 minutes) said after the game. “Then use (Thursday) as a recovery day, nothing too physically strenuous, but make sure we’re ready for Loyola Chicago, because that’s coming up quick.”

The Spiders (12-13, 5-7 Atlantic 10) have lost six of their last eight games heading into their first A-10 meeting with new league member Loyola Chicago (8-15, 2-9 A-10) at the Robins Center at 4 p.m. ESPNU will televise the game.

UR coach Chris Mooney said his players, four of whom played 35 minutes or more at GW, would prepare mentally for the Ramblers on Thursday, while off their legs, and prepare physically Friday. Their contemplation regarding the trip to GW’s Smith Center will focus on how the Spiders allowed the Colonials to put on such an offensive show after Richmond played one of its best defensive games of the season on Sunday.

UR, now 1-8 on the road, held visiting Fordham to 11 points in the final 11 minutes of a 68-58 victory. Richmond’s physical defense was the story.

On Wednesday night, Adams, who shifted from Connecticut, and fellow GW guard James Bishop, who began his college career at LSU, combined for 68 points: 35 for Adams and 33 for Bishop.

“I think a lot of them were really tough shots. I didn’t think we guarded those two guards too terribly,” said Grace.

Adams and Bishop were not the only GW tandem that wrecked Richmond. Colonials Ricky Lindo, a 6-foot-8 forward who began his college career at Maryland, and Maximus Edwards, a 6-5 guard who transferred from Kansas State, combined for 29 rebounds (16 for Edwards). GW outrebounded UR 44-31, and collected 13 offensive boards with 20 second-chance points.

The last minute of regulation will haunt the Spiders. They led 78-73. Edwards hit a 3 at :42. Bishop hit a 3 at :26 and he followed that with a 3-point play on a layup and free throw at :17. Those nine points overcame some clutch UR shooting from the foul line (Dji Bailey, Gustavson each went two for two in the last 38 seconds). Richmond missed a driving, heavily contested layup at :02 (Tyler Burton), which brought on OT.

“Jim Miller, who was the athletic director who hired me, used to say, ‘There are no win-wins in basketball,’” said Mooney, whose team committed only seven turnovers in 50 minutes. “One team leaves the floor devastated, and one team leaves it elated. There’s no, ‘Well we played pretty well and shot better.’

“There’s none of that. You just win or lose.”

Note: Asked after the GW game if 6-7 senior Burton was physically OK, Mooney responded, "Yes."

Burton, the A-10's second-leading scorer behind Bishop, played just 10 first-half minutes, though he had only one foul, and missed all four first-half shots. He finished with 15 points on 4-of-16 shooting. Burton took only two shots in the first half of Sunday's Fordham game, which he finished with 18 points.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season