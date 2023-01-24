Twenty games in, 11-9 Spiders look for traction during most demanding stretch

The University of Richmond hasn’t posted such an unimpressive hoops record after 20 games since 2019, when disgruntled program supporters briefly sponsored that “Fire Mooney” billboard alongside Interstate 95 in the city.

The 11-9 Spiders, now in their 18th year with Chris Mooney as coach, made notable progress following that memorable protest that came during a season in which UR started three sophomores and two freshmen, and lost 20 times for the second consecutive year.

The Spiders finished 24-7 in 2020, 14-9 in the COVID-compromised season of 2021, and went 24-13 last season, when Richmond captured its first Atlantic 10 championship since 2011 and upset Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

In June, the school announced that Mooney agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through 2026-27. He needed to refurbish his program after the losses of Grant Golden (2,246 career points), Jacob Gilyard (2,039), Nick Sherod (1,415) and Nathan Cayo (1,385).

There still seems plenty of growth potential among these reconstituted Spiders, who start a redshirt freshman (Jason Nelson) at point guard and have three transfers among their top seven.

Speaking of Mooney’s offense, fifth-year forward Matt Grace said, “It’s kind of difficult to learn, especially for a freshman and new guys. It’s something that takes time to adjust to. But at this point, 20 games in, everyone’s kind of a lot more used to it now.

“It’s just got to keep improving.”

Richmond’s 11-9 mark does not include many “bad losses.” The Spiders have fallen to Charleston (21-1), Wichita State (10-9), Syracuse (13-7), Toledo (13-6), William & Mary (8-13), Clemson (16-4), George Mason (12-8), St. Bonaventure (10-10), and VCU (15-5).

UR (4-3 A-10), in the midst of its most demanding schedule stretch, visits Massachusetts (11-8, 2-5 A-10) Wednesday night. The Spiders on Jan. 14 lost at St. Bonaventure, which is 9-1 at its Reilly Center, beat visiting Rhode Island on Jan. 17, and were defeated by first-place VCU 74-62 Friday night at the Robins Center.

After playing at UMass Wednesday (available on ESPN+), Richmond travels to annual A-10 championship contender Dayton for a 4 p.m. Saturday game (available on CBS Sports Network). The Flyers (13-7, 5-2 A-10) are 10-1 at home.

“It’s just all about us staying together right now, not getting too low, and then not getting too high when things start going well again,” Spiders star forward Tyler Burton said after the loss to VCU.

In Friday's game against VCU, 25 of Richmond's 51 field-goal attempts were 3-point shots. The Spiders made seven of the 25. Mooney would like to see a higher percentage of two-point tries, a more focused effort on interior scoring through post moves or drives.

Said Burton, the A-10’s second-leading scorer (19.3 ppg): “I think we need a better balance of when to attack and when to just keep the ball moving and run our stuff … a lot of that falls on me, over-dribbling.”

Mooney views Richmond defense as strong, with the opportunity to become elite. Taking that next step involves “stringing a few more minutes each game of great defense,” said the coach. "Defensively, we're very close."

Keeping Massachusetts from dominating activity on the offensive glass will be key Wednesday in Amherst, Mass. The Minutemen, who have lost four of their last five, lead the league with an average of 13.4 offensive rebounds.

Frank Martin, UMass’ first-year coach, is going for his 300th victory. Martin previously led programs at South Carolina (10 years) and Kansas State (five years). His record is 299-209, and his first UMass team has nine transfers.