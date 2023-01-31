 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Virginia Wayside Furniture
alert top story

Twenty years ago, Bonnies forfeited after winning at Richmond

  • 0
020123-rtd-sp-bonniesp01

Richmond's Eric Zwayer made a move around St. Bonaventure's Jamil Terrell on Feb. 8, 2003. A few weeks later, it was ruled that Terrell was ineligible.

 2003, DON LONG/TIMES-DISPATCH

Brandefy goes retail; award show Saturday; ice cream breakfast

This season marks the 20th anniversary of St. Bonaventure forfeiting a win at the University of Richmond.

The Bonnies, who visit Richmond Wednesday night, played at the Robins Center for the first time on Feb. 8, 2003. St. Bonaventure won 61-55, but that result was ruled a Spiders’ victory a few weeks later. The Atlantic 10 Conference was shaken by the discovery that forward Jamil Terrell, a junior-college transfer, played while ineligible.

He earned a welding certificate from Coastal Georgia Community College rather than an associate's degree, which was required for Division I eligibility by NCAA guidelines.

St. Bonaventure's president, athletic director and coach - former NBA player Jan van Breda Kolff - apparently were aware of the fraud. All left their jobs following the disclosure.

At UR, Terrell played 10 minutes without a point or rebound. St. Bonaventure forfeited its six Atlantic 10 victories that season and was barred from the conference tournament. Terrell played in 25 games and started 18.

People are also reading…

St. Bonaventure was put on three years’ probation by the NCAA, barred from the 2004 NCAA postseason, and also lost two scholarships for 2004 and one for 2005.

John O’Connor (804) 649-6233

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

@RTDjohnoconnor on Twitter

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News