Twenty years ago, Bonnies forfeited after winning at Richmond

This season marks the 20th anniversary of St. Bonaventure forfeiting a win at the University of Richmond.

The Bonnies, who visit Richmond Wednesday night, played at the Robins Center for the first time on Feb. 8, 2003. St. Bonaventure won 61-55, but that result was ruled a Spiders’ victory a few weeks later. The Atlantic 10 Conference was shaken by the discovery that forward Jamil Terrell, a junior-college transfer, played while ineligible.

He earned a welding certificate from Coastal Georgia Community College rather than an associate's degree, which was required for Division I eligibility by NCAA guidelines.

St. Bonaventure's president, athletic director and coach - former NBA player Jan van Breda Kolff - apparently were aware of the fraud. All left their jobs following the disclosure.

At UR, Terrell played 10 minutes without a point or rebound. St. Bonaventure forfeited its six Atlantic 10 victories that season and was barred from the conference tournament. Terrell played in 25 games and started 18.

St. Bonaventure was put on three years’ probation by the NCAA, barred from the 2004 NCAA postseason, and also lost two scholarships for 2004 and one for 2005.

