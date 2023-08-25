The University of Richmond nonconference basketball schedule matches two of the Spiders' transfers with schools at which they previously played.

That's a strange twist for an atypical UR team tackling a typically demanding set of opponents outside of Atlantic 10 Conference competition.

The Spiders on Friday released the list of their 13 non-A-10 opponents and it looks about like Chris Mooney, entering his 19th season as UR coach, annually wants it: challenging, particularly away from the Robins Center.

Richmond will meet at least three power-conference opponents – Boston College, Colorado and Florida, with Florida State a possibility depending on tournament results – and hit the road for games at Northern Iowa and Wichita State, two historically strong mid-majors.

The Spiders head into their schedule with a very unusual team, in comparison to past UR teams. There are seven newcomers and six returning players. Of the 13 scholarship recipients, six are transfers. Three arrive for this season.

Shifting to Richmond for last season were transfers Neal Quinn (7-foot center), Isaiah Bigelow (6-7 forward) and Jason Roche (6-5 guard). They return.

This season, they are joined by transfers Jordan King (6-0 guard, East Tennessee State), DeLonnie Hunt (6-0 guard, Wagner) and Tyler Harris (6-7 forward, Western Carolina).

The Spiders may start all transfers. Their top returning scorer is Quinn (9.5 ppg).

UR, which opens vs. visiting VMI on Nov. 6, hosts Siena on Nov. 11. King, expected to be one of the Spiders’ premier scorers, played at Siena for two seasons before transferring to East Tennessee State and playing there for two seasons.

Quinn played three seasons at Lafayette, which visits the Robins Center on Dec. 30.

The 2023-24 season represents a comeback for Mooney, who missed the final six games of last season due to the removal of an aneurysm in his ascending aorta.

Richmond comes off a 15-18 season (7-11 A-10). The complete Spiders’ schedule, with starting times and broadcast information, is expected to be released in September.

Richmond's 2023-24 nonconference schedule

Nov. 6, vs. VMI

Nov. 11, vs. Siena

Nov. 15, at Boston College

Nov. 20, vs. Colorado (Sunshine Slam, Daytona Beach, Fla.)

Nov. 21, vs. Florida State or UNLV (Sunshine Slam, Daytona Beach, Fla.)

Nov. 25, vs. Queens

Nov. 29, at Wichita State

Dec. 2, vs. William & Mary

Dec. 6, at Northern Iowa

Dec. 9, vs. Florida (Orange Bowl Classic, Sunrise, Fla.)

Dec. 16, vs. Charlotte

Dec. 21, vs. Buffalo

Dec. 30, vs. Lafayette

