Tyler Burton holds self accountable for not 'playing to the standard of Richmond basketball'

Players occasionally throw teammates under the bus, publicly calling them out for shortcomings. Tyler Burton threw himself under the bus Friday night after the University of Richmond was beaten 74-62 by VCU at the sold-out Robins Center.

Burton, the Spiders’ 6-foot-7 leader, assessed his ball-handling performance as “unacceptable” on a night during which UR, with redshirt freshman point guard Jason Nelson, needed some veteran stabilization to get it through the Rams’ trademark sticky resistance that wears down opponents, wrecks chemistry and preys on indecision and hesitation.

VCU’s pressure defense is designed to throw off opponents’ timing and confidence with the ball, “and I think we played into that a little bit today, myself included, leading the team in turnovers,” said Burton, who had six of UR’s 16 TOs. “That just can’t happen.”

Richmond never got comfortable offensively for extended stretches against the Rams, and "a huge part of that is my fault,” said Burton, a senior who scored 14 on 5-of-13 shooting. “Not taking care of the basketball, not setting a good example and playing to the standard of Richmond basketball, really.”

Because of turnovers or just the length, strength and aggressiveness of VCU’s defense, the Spiders (11-9, 4-3 Atlantic 10) failed to generate the rhythm that permits their offense to successfully operate. UR shot 37%, and made 7 of 25 3-point attempts.

“We’re a very fluid team, and when you have disruptions at any of those points, whether it’s in the backcourt because of the pressure, or you have disruptions making it hard for the forward to catch the ball, all of those things add up to us not being as fluid … and therefore not being as assertive,” said UR coach Chris Mooney.

Mooney following the loss said he wants the ball inside more – a message he’s often repeated - and added, “Our guard play has to probably create some more opportunities for us. We have (done that). Tonight was difficult. But we just need to have some more plays that are created from guys dribbling the ball within how we play.

“I think our defense is good. You have to help your defense sometimes. We can defend well, but you have to help your defense by having these runs and having opportunities and these big shots, and your offense has to support your defense a little bit.”

Richmond was fighting to keep up with the Rams for most of the night, and cut VCU’s lead to four a couple of times between the 10- and eight-minute marks.

“But we weren’t able to sustain it,” said Mooney. The Rams’ lead grew to 21 – 74-53 - late in the game before an inconsequential final Spiders’ push.

Nine of Richmond’s 16 turnovers were committed in the first half, after which VCU led 36-26. The Rams completed the evening with 10 steals.

“We had a few too many turnovers, and then I think obviously their pressure feeds off of that,” said Mooney.

The Spiders were hurt by “having some turnovers and not be able to dictate as much as we’d like to by throwing the ball in the post just enough and having cleaner possessions,” Mooney added.

Next: The Spiders visit Massachusetts (11-7, 2-4 A-10) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in a game that will be available on ESPN+.