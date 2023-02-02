There’s a new name among the top 20 scorers in University of Richmond basketball history, another player Coach Chris Mooney invited to UR.

Forward Tyler Burton joined the list Wednesday night, scoring 22 in a 66-62 loss to St. Bonaventure at the Robins Center. Burton, who’s 6-foot-7, has scored 1,446 career points and is now the 18th-leading scorer in Richmond history. He also ranks No. 7 on Richmond career rebound list, with 753.

Of those top 20 scorers, 10 played for Mooney, who’s in his 18th year as Richmond’s coach. Mooney saw Burton's emergence coming. In December of 2019, Mooney said Burton had the potential at UR to be "an all-time great player. I believe that."

The other nine Mooney players in the top 20: Grant Golden, Kevin Anderson, Jacob Gilyard, Kendall Anthony, David Gonzalvez, T.J. Cline, ShawnDre' Jones, Terry Allen and Justin Harper.

Richmond began sponsoring basketball in 1913, but only two Spiders among the top 20 scorers played before the Robins Center opened for the 1972-73 season: No. 7 Ed Harrison, a guard who scored 1,843 between 1952 and 1956, and No. 19 John Moates, a guard who scored 1,440 between 1964 and 1967.

Burton is a senior who has another season of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA's COVID allowance, if he’s interested in returning. Burton didn’t efficiently elevate into the top 20. In his last seven starts, he made 38 of 97 shots (39.2%), and was 8 of 44 (18.2%) from 3-point range.

The Spiders’ King of the Scoring Hill is 6-7 John Newman, responsible for 2,383 points 1982-86, before the 3-point shot.

