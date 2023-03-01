PHILADELPHIA — Lynn Greer drove, as Saint Joseph’s guards had been doing throughout the first half, and his head struck the forehead of Tyler Burton, the University of Richmond’s premier player.

There were a number of alarming developments for the Spiders on Wednesday night at Hagan Arena, but Burton going down, stunned and seated in the lane with his blood spilling onto the dark red paint, topped the list. With a towel pressed to his face, Burton was helped to the locker room.

That happened with 2:27 left in the first half, and the 6-foot-7 Burton, one of the Atlantic 10 Conference’s best players, had 2 points on 1-of-4 shooting as the Spiders were down 8 at that stage on the way to an 83-67 loss.

Burton returned about three minutes into the second half, with a white adhesive bandage above his right eye and seven stitches under it. Greer’s butt to Burton drew a foul, and Greer received a couple of stitches on his forehead, too. They got them together.

“For me, I need to be more locked in at the start,” said Burton (3-11 shooting, 10 points). “A lot of that falls on me. I didn’t set a good example tonight.”

The Spiders (14-16, 7-10 Atlantic 10), led by 15 points each from Neal Quinn and Marcus Randolph, suffered through an icy shooting start (zip-for-8), trailed 7-0 and played uphill on Hawk Hill the rest of the night.

“When shots go in, you just automatically have more confidence,” said Peter Thomas, UR’s interim coach. “We didn’t start off defensively too poorly and I thought we got some open looks early.

“You make a couple of those early ones and they may change their game plan and we probably have more confidence going into halftime.”

Hawk guard Erik Reynolds scored 33 on 10-of-18 shooting and made five 3s, and Greer added 20.

Saint Joseph’s (14-16, 8-10) bullied UR inside with penetration in the first half and then smoked the Spiders with 3s in the second. The Hawks hit seven of their 11 3s in the second half.

“The game plan is to keep them out of the lane and make them make tough, contested shots on the perimeter,” Burton said. “We didn’t keep them out of the lane, and they got wide-open 3s from the perimeter.

“That’s a recipe for a loss right there.”

The Spiders could have used 6-4 starting guard Dji Bailey, who suffered a bruised knee in a practice early this week. His place in the starting lineup went to redshirt freshman Jason Nelson, who started Richmond’s first 22 games before Bailey took his place.

The absence of Bailey and the Hawks’ zone defense opened up some playing time for 6-7 redshirt freshman Aidan Noyes, who had totaled 22 minutes this season (nine games) before Wednesday night. Noyes threw down a one-handed follow slam after a Jason Roche missed shot, and hit a 3 to give the Spiders a lift.

Every win is significant for Richmond as it tries to not finish among the Atlantic 10 Conference’s bottom six, a status that translates into beginning the league tournament Tuesday rather than Wednesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. N.Y.

The Spiders came into their penultimate regular-season game looking to gain some confidence outside of their Robins Center. They are 12-3 at home and 2-13 in other arenas.

This was the regular-season finale for Saint Joseph’s, which had lost four consecutive games. The Hawks were undermanned because of injuries to a pair of starters: 6-10, 245-pound graduate Ejike Obinna (8.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg, foot), a transfer from Vanderbilt, and 6-8 sophomore Kacper Klaczek (8.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, ankle).

Notes: The Spiders will finish their regular season at the sold-out Robins Center at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday against George Mason, which beat Richmond 62-58 in Fairfax on Dec. 31. The game will be televised by the USA Network.

The UR-Saint Joseph’s game brought together Richmond walk-on Gabe Arizin and his cousin, Saint Joseph’s walk-on Chris Arizin. Both attended Saint Joseph’s Prep in Philadelphia. They were in together for the final 25 seconds.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season