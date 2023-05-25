Gift this article
There were two ways the University of Richmond could have lost its best basketball player this offseason. Tyler Burton could have turned professional and passed on his final season of eligibility, or entered the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-7 Burton, who led the Spiders in scoring and rebounding each of the last two seasons, has chosen the latter, sources close to the Richmond program confirmed Thursday.
He will use his fifth season of eligibility – permitted because of the NCAA’s adjusted policy regarding athletes who played during the pandemic - at a school other than UR after averaging 19 points and 7.4 rebounds as a senior. Burton ranks No. 11 on the Spiders’ career scoring list (1,634 points) and No. 6 in rebounds (819).
UR coach Chris Mooney chose not to comment Thursday, and Burton could not immediately be reached for comment via text message.
Burton was named second team all-Atlantic 10 Conference as a junior and senior, and started three seasons for Richmond after contributing as a key reserve during his freshman year.
The Spiders went 15-18 (7-11 A-10) last season and from that team have lost four players who elected to transfer: Burton, guard Jason Nelson (VCU), guard Marcus Randolph (Saint Peter’s) and guard Malcolm Dread (Mount St. Mary’s).
Joining the Richmond program during the offseason were transfer guards Jordan King (East Tennessee State) and DeLonnie Hunt (Wagner), as well as freshman guard Trevor Smith and freshman wing Collin Tanner.
The Spiders currently have 10 scholarship players, three fewer than the Division I maximum. UR recently added a walk-on, 6-4 Jack Graham from Smithfield, R.I., who was recruited by lower-level Division I schools.
Following last season, Burton made himself available for the NBA draft and began working out for NBA organizations while maintaining his NCAA eligibility for that fifth year. Burton’s rebounding and athleticism are viewed positively by professional scouts. But players his size in the NBA are typically very good 3-point shooters, and he made 29.3% of his 3-point attempts last season.
In order to retain college basketball eligibility, college players who entered the NBA draft pool must withdraw by the end of May, per NCAA rules. Burton, a Massachusetts resident who turned 23 in February, participated in offseason workouts with the Spiders before preparing for sessions with NBA teams.
In 2022, Burton made himself available for the draft while retaining the option of returning to college. He then participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp and worked out for 10 NBA teams before returning to UR.
Photos from the UR men's basketball season
