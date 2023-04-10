Former University of Richmond star guard Jacob Gilyard reached the NBA, joining a select fraternity of ex-Spiders who previously did.

The Memphis Grizzlies signed the 5-foot-9 Gilyard, 24, to a two-way contract and promoted him from their G League roster over the weekend. Gilyard made his NBA debut Sunday and came off the Grizzlies bench to play 41 minutes in a 115-100 loss at Oklahoma City.

Gilyard scored 3 points to go with 7 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. It was the final regular-season game for Memphis, which will be involved in the NBA playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

Players on two-way contracts - NBA teams may have up to two players on them and each can be active for up to 50 NBA games - are not eligible for the playoffs.

Gilyard, who was not drafted last year following his time as a Spider, signed with Memphis as a free agent in September of 2022. He played this season with the Memphis Hustle of the G League.

In 31 regular-season appearances with the Hustle, Gilyard averaged 8.3 points, a league-leading 9.7 assists and 1.9 steals. To make room for Gilyard, the Grizzlies waived Kennedy Chandler.

"He has no negative qualities, other than not being quite tall enough," Spiders coach Chris Mooney said of Gilyard as his UR career was ending following the 2021-22 season. "But I do think he could succeed and find his way [in professional basketball], because he's been able to do that at this level to such a high degree."

Gilyard, from Kansas City, Mo., attended Richmond in part because he was viewed as too short to make an impact at the Power Five level.

At Richmond, Gilyard was a five-year starter. He set the Spiders’ program record for career assists (782) and 3-pointers (332) and established the NCAA Division I career record for steals (466).

He was a three-time semifinalist for the Naismith defensive player of the year. Gilyard led UR to the 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference championship – he was named most outstanding player of that tournament - and a win over Big Ten champion Iowa in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

As Gilyard prepared to play in the 2022 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament for aspiring pros, he said his goal was to show scouts that "I can play with anybody. That's been my thing since I got to college. I felt like I could play against anybody in the world."

Gilyard became the 55th player this season to be called up from the G League to the NBA. He is the first former Spider to make the NBA since 6-10 Justin Harper (Meadowbrook High) last played in 2017. Harper, drafted in 2011, played for Orlando, Detroit and Philadelphia, a total of 22 NBA games.

Other ex-Spiders to play in the NBA are Johnny Newman, drafted in 1986, and John Schweitz, drafted in 1982.

Newman played 16 NBA seasons for Charlotte, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Milwaukee, the New Jersey Nets, and the New York Knicks. Newman, 6-7 and from Danville, played in 1,159 NBA games after leading the Spiders 1982-86. He is still the program’s all-time scoring champ, with 2,383 points.

Schweitz, a 6-6 guard who came to UR from Waterloo, N.Y., played in 22 games for Seattle and then Detroit during the 1984-85 season and the 1986-87 season. He starred at Richmond 1978-82, and played in the Continental Basketball Association before reaching the NBA.

Gilyard, who scored 2,039 points as a Spider, played with the Minnesota Timberwolves during July's NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. He also played for the Golden State Warriors in last summer's California Classic.

Sunday’s Memphis loss at Oklahoma City included a second Richmond accent. Scoring 15 points with 8 rebounds was 6-6 Vince Williams, the former VCU star. Williams was the No. 47 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. After signing a two-way contract with the Grizzlies, Williams played in 15 Memphis games this season.

Recognize these places? 26 photos from The Times-Dispatch archives